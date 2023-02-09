Paradise Pathways lighting project restarts Monday
The city of Moscow announced the Paradise Pathways pedestrian pathway improvement project between U.S. Highway 95 and Styner Avenue will restart Monday. The second phase of the project will include installing overhead lighting. During the construction, the path is closed to pedestrians.
Moscow Contemporary opens weeklong exhibit
Moscow Contemporary will have a weeklong exhibit from the University of Idaho Prison Education Initiative titled “Beyond the Wire” from Friday through Feb. 18 at 414 S. Main St., Moscow. The Prison Education Initiative through the University of Idaho offers three degree programs in two Idaho Department of Corrections facilities. The program is part of the Second Chance Pell Grant Experiment launched in 2015.
A benefit reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and will have speakers starting at 6 p.m. All donations will benefit the PEI Fund, a nonprofit line from the University of Idaho Foundation. Student interns with the program will be available during the Moscow Artwalk from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Gallery. The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Friends of Hospice opens grant application process
The Friends of Hospice is accepting grant applications until April 7 from nonprofit organizations that support end of life, palliative care or bereavement in Whitman County. Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to support new or existing programs. Applications can be found online at friendsofhospice.net.
Last year’s grant cycle awarded more than $26,000 and supported Circles of Caring, Palouse Paws, Rural Resources Community Action, Whitman Hospital and Medical Center, Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope and Willow Center.
Recovery center to have breakfast, dessert fundraisers
Latah Recovery Center will have the annual breakfast and dessert fundraiser at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 1 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. The deadline to reserve a spot is Feb. 23 and reservations can be made by emailing latahrecoverycenter@gmail.com.
The keynote speaker is Rosie Andueza, who will discuss Idaho’s Single State Authority on Substance Use Disorders. Reservations are required. The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and dessert starts at 7 p.m.
Pullman chamber luncheon reservations close Friday
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon will start at noon Tuesday at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. The luncheon is $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members.
Friday is the The deadline to reserve a spot by calling (509) 334-3565 or by emailing chamber@pullmanchamber.com. Lunch will be provided. The speaker is Palouse Discovery Science Center Executive Director Meri Joswiak.