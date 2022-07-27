Palouse Habitat for Humanity receives grant from United Way of Moscow/Latah County

Palouse Habitat for Humanity announced it received a grant of $2,275 from United Way of Moscow/Latah County to support the Home Repair Ramps and Rails program. The program focuses on exterior accessibility improvements for low and very low income homeowners around Whitman and Latah counties.

The ramps are installed for as long as the ramp is needed, and that timeline can range from a few weeks to multiple years. When the ramp is no longer needed, Palouse Habitat for Humanity will install the ramp at the next house. They are installed by volunteers from Palouse Habitat for Humanity and the local Lions Club. Since the program’s launch in 2013, it has installed ramps at 254 houses. All funds from the grant will go toward the purchase of wooden ramp components and travel expenses for the volunteer team.

