Palouse Habitat for Humanity receives grant from United Way of Moscow/Latah County
Palouse Habitat for Humanity announced it received a grant of $2,275 from United Way of Moscow/Latah County to support the Home Repair Ramps and Rails program. The program focuses on exterior accessibility improvements for low and very low income homeowners around Whitman and Latah counties.
The ramps are installed for as long as the ramp is needed, and that timeline can range from a few weeks to multiple years. When the ramp is no longer needed, Palouse Habitat for Humanity will install the ramp at the next house. They are installed by volunteers from Palouse Habitat for Humanity and the local Lions Club. Since the program’s launch in 2013, it has installed ramps at 254 houses. All funds from the grant will go toward the purchase of wooden ramp components and travel expenses for the volunteer team.
Great Moscow Food Drive postponed
The Great Moscow Food Drive has been postponed until August 20 according to a news release from the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. The food drive is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with collection sites at the Moscow Farmers Market and East City Park, at Third and Hayes streets.
The annual food drive is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission. Items collected include: canned goods, household items, fresh produce and cash donations. All donations benefit the Moscow Food Bank, West Side Food Pantry and Weekend Food For Kids. Donations can be made online at humanrightslatah.org.
Palouse Land Trust and Idaho Firewise have kids on the trail event
The Palouse Land Trust and Idaho Firewise have kids on the trail events scheduled from 2-3 p.m. Monday and Aug. 8, 15 and 22 at Judy’s Trail across from the Troy High School at 101 Trojan Drive, in Troy. Children will learn about the plants and animals which call Judy’s Trail their home.
Activities include nature scavenger hunt, food web exploration, macroinvertebrates activities and forestry health. All events are free and open to the public. The activities are best suited for children in elementary school and a snack will be provided at each lesson.