Two men injured in crash in Viola
Two men were injured in a vehicle collision Tuesday evening in Viola.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, a 68-year-old Lewiston man traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 95 experienced a medical problem and his car drifted into the northbound lane approximately 6:30 p.m.
It crashed into a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Tensed, Idaho, man. Both men were injured and transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Police directed traffic while emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Whitman County families invited to explore Imagination Library
To celebrate today’s Read Across America Day, there is an in-person registration event for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. The United Way of Whitman County will have staff and board members available at the event to answer questions about the Imagination Library and enroll families.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is available to children from birth to 5 and mails them one book a month at no cost to the family to help children become kindergarten ready. Families can register their children online at whitmanunited.org/imaginationlibrary or by filling out the paper application at the Neill Public Library and Whitman County Libraries. To learn more about the Imagination Library visit imaginationlibrary.com/.
Town hall with Nelson scheduled for Friday
There is a free town hall with Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and House Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow.
Nelson and Rubel will give an update on Idaho’s legislative session and answer questions from the audience.
Mental Health conversation in Pullman next week
Pullman Regional Hospital will have Erik Bayona, psychiatrist with Palouse Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, available to answer questions about mental health at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Red Card Pub & Grub, 588 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite G, in Pullman. The event is free. To reserve a spot visit pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
Bayona joined the Pullman Regional Hospital network of clinics in 2021. He treats depression, bipolar disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma related and stressor related disorders and provides child and adolescent psychiatry. The event is part of the Women’s Wellness Series facilitated by the Pullman Regional Hospital and is a coffeehouse style conversation with a health professional.
Moscow League of Women Voters to discuss democracy, social media
The effects of social media on democracy will be the focus of a Moscow League of Women Voters speaker forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Forum speakers will discuss the impacts of social media on democratic institutions and processes. Scheduled to speak are Katie Blevins, Porismita Borah and Travis Ridout.
Blevins, is an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Media at the University of Idaho and co-director of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UI.
Borah is an associate professor in the Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University and works with the Murrow Center for Media and Health Promotion Research.
Ridout is the Thomas S. Foley Distinguished Professor of Government and Public Policy in the School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs at WSU. He is also the co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project, which tracks political advertising.
Login information for the forum can be found at lwvmoscow.org.