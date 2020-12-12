Chip truck crash near Deary sends man to Gritman
A 64-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after the chip truck he was driving went off the road around 3 a.m. Friday on State Highway 3 south of Deary, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s injuries were not available but he was bleeding, the sheriff’s office said.
WSU, UI to have virtual commencement ceremonies Saturday
Washington State University and University of Idaho will hold virtual graduation commencement ceremonies Saturday to honor fall 2020 semester graduates.
The WSU ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. A link to the virtual event can be found at commencement.wsu.edu.
The UI ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. A link to the virtual event can be found at uidaho.edu/events/commencement/winter.
Pullman LWV to host guest speaker Tuesday
The Pullman League of Women Voters will have a presentation by Karen Verrill, project manager for the textbook,“The State We’re In: Washington,” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
The Washington State League produced the civics textbook, which covers the basics of government, how it works and why it’s important.
The Zoom link for the presentation can be found on the Pullman LWV website, lwvpullman.org.
LHS to have final event in race and civil rights series
The Latah County Historical Society will present the third and final virtual program in a three-part series on race and civil rights at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Mary Jane Oatman, a mitochondrial matriarch of the Nimiipuu people, will present “Indigenous Women Influences on Power, Politics, and Place: A Matriarchal Perspective on Suffragists’ Accomplishments” in conjunction with the showing of a nationally-touring exhibit at the University of Idaho.
The program is a complement to the traveling exhibit, “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” on display now at the UI Library. More details about the exhibit, including how to schedule a free visit, can be found at www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/exhibits.
Those wishing to attend the virtual presentation may find a login link on the LCHS website (www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/exhibits) or the event page on the LCHS Facebook page.
Palouse Food Pantry to distribute food Wednesday
The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food for residents of the 99161 zip code from 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Palouse Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church St., Palouse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry asks that everyone who plans to pick up food preorder by calling the pantry at (509) 595-3048 or emailing palousefoodpantry@gmail.com. Pre-orders must be placed no later than noon for the 1-2 p.m. pickup window and no later than 2 p.m. for the 4:30-6 p.m. pickup window.
The pantry serves Palouse residents in need of supplemental food. Food delivery will be available upon request for those who need it.
Pullman holiday shopping event begins Saturday
A 12-day local “Pay it Forward” local shopping event, hosted by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce, begins Saturday.
Each day of the event will feature a different business in Pullman that will offer special deals on products. The purpose of the event is to incentivize community members to shop local and support locally-owned businesses.
For more information, including a schedule of daily featured businesses, visit the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShopLocalPullman.
Idaho Department of Education releases reading data
Final fall 2020 statewide results of Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, have been released. The final results released Friday by the Idaho Department of Education include a breakdown by district and school, as well as performance by student demographic groups.
About half — 49.6 percent — of Idaho’s K-3 students were assessed “at grade level,” down from 54.7 percent last year. Individual grades’ scores at grade level were: kindergarten — 43.4 percent (up from 42.3 percent last fall); first grade — 41.7 percent (48.9 percent last fall); second grade — 54.3 percent (62.9 percent last fall); and third grade — 58.3 percent (64 percent last fall).
In its fourth year of administration, the IRI is given to all K-3 public school students each fall and spring and measures five foundational reading skills. Student scores are reported in three tiers: at grade level; near grade level; and below grade level.
The public can access local district and school results, along with the statewide results, on the State Department website at bit.ly/3471GQ9.