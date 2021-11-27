Dist. 5 legislative preview scheduled for Wednesday
Idaho state legislators are expected to address the League of Women Voters of Moscow and the public from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The legislative preview event will include District 5’s three legislators, Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow. The three will discuss expectations and views on coming issues and bills in the 2022 legislative session, as well as their thoughts on the three-day continuation of the 2021 session that occurred in November. There will be time for questions.
Nelson is in his second term in the Idaho Legislature. He is serving on the Agricultural Affairs and Transportation Committees, as well as the Education Committee.
Nilsson Troy was first elected to the Idaho House in 2014 and is serving her fourth consecutive term. She serves as vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and also serves on the Judiciary Rules Committee.
Mitchell is in the second year of his first term in the Idaho Legislature. He serves on the House Business, Health and Welfare, and Transportation committees.
This program is the final installation of the Moscow league’s 2021 Fall Speaker Forum. A link to the Zoom event can be found on the organization’s website, my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow, or on the league’s Facebook event page.
Washington AG to speak Thursday via Zoom
The public is invited to attend a presentation by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on the recent major work of his office, including the inaugural meeting of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force and the ongoing trial in his case against the nation’s major opioids distributors.
This event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pullman and the Washington State University Foley Institute. The event will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday. The link can be found on the League website, lwvpullman.org.
Whitman Heritage Digital Collections to host December scan day
The Whitman Heritage Digital Collections will be having a holiday scan day from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9 by appointment only at The Center in Colfax. The Center is located in the Whitman County Library’s Colfax branch. To schedule an appointment contact the library at (509) 397-4366 or info@whitcolib.org.
Community members can bring as many as 15 images or documents to be digitally scanned and added to the collection. The Whitman Heritage Digital Collection records the early culture, industry and community life in Whitman County and is digitally displayed online. For information on the project, visit whitcolib.org.
Appaloosa Museum plans Holiday Open House on Dec. 4
The Appaloosa Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. Santa will arrive at 10:15 a.m. with his Appaloosa for photos.
The open house is free for anyone to attend and there will be horse cookies to take home and decorate. There will be no decorating stations at the museum. The Appaloosa Museum is located at 2720 W. Pullman Road in Moscow.
Colfax Winterfest parade and fireworks show Dec. 4
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Colfax Downtown Association will host Winterfest 2021 all day Dec. 4.
There will be Santa selfies at the library from 1-3 p.m. and the lighted Holiday Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow. There will be a variety of vendors and popups around town. The Colfax Baptist Church will provide hot cocoa and fire pits before the parade. The Perkins House will host its Victorian Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.