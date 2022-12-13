Moscow Axe Throwing and Palouse Tax Services win DeLIGHTful Downtown storefront
Moscow Axe Throwing and Palouse Tax Services partnered to decorate their storefront for the DeLIGHTful Downtown competition. Out of the 374 valid votes, the businesses received 33% of the votes. Moscow Axe Throwing will have their business name engraved on the traveling trophy and will have it on display through 2023. Cafe Artista came in second with 26% of the votes, Moscow Contemporary received 24% and Latah Realty received 17%.
City of Pullman awarded $554,331 grant for Bishop Boulevard improvements
The City of Pullman received a $554,331 grant from the Washington State Transportation Board to fund part of the Bishop Boulevard resurfacing project.
The Washington State Transportation Improvement Board is an independent state agency created by the Legislature to fund priority transportation projects within the state, according to its website. The organization has awarded $126 million in street and multi-modal improvement grants to communities across Washington as of Dec. 2, according to a City of Pullman news release.
The grant will cover around 75% of the $713,205 total cost for the Bishop Boulevard project, according to the release. Additional funding will be provided by the Public Works Arterial Streets Budget.
The Pullman City Council unanimously approved this grant application submission Aug. 9. The project will resurface a one-mile stretch on Bishop Boulevard from Fairmount Drive to Main Street, focusing on main travel lanes and selectively treating the two-way left turn lane, according to the release.
For more information on the Bishop Boulevard project, visit the City of Pullman’s website at pullman-wa.gov. To learn more about the Washington State Transportation Board, visit tib.wa.gov.
Police asking for information on package thefts on Prairie Court
The Pullman Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a man who was seen allegedly stealing several packages from a home on Prairie Court in Pullman.
The incident occurred Wednesday morning, according to a PPD Facebook post. The person under suspicion was seen taking boxes into a dark colored sedan, said Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the department.