Moscow Axe Throwing and Palouse Tax Services win DeLIGHTful Downtown storefront

Moscow Axe Throwing and Palouse Tax Services partnered to decorate their storefront for the DeLIGHTful Downtown competition. Out of the 374 valid votes, the businesses received 33% of the votes. Moscow Axe Throwing will have their business name engraved on the traveling trophy and will have it on display through 2023. Cafe Artista came in second with 26% of the votes, Moscow Contemporary received 24% and Latah Realty received 17%.

City of Pullman awarded $554,331 grant for Bishop Boulevard improvements

Tags

Recommended for you