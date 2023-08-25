The Potlatch Elementary school and Potlatch Jr.-Sr. High School will be participating in the National School Lunch and Free Provision 2 Breakfast program for the 2023-24 school year. To apply, fill out the application available at each school and return to the Potlatch School District #285 on 635 Pine Street in Potlatch. All information provided on the application will be used to determine eligibility for free or reduced lunches. Applications can be submitted at any time during the school year.
WSU student receives scholarship from state association
Pullman native and Washington State University student Austin Popoff has received a Washington Association of Sewer and Water Districts scholarship of $2,500.
The scholarships are awarded to students studying for a career in the sewer and water utility industry. The association awarded five scholarships statewide.
Popoff is a chemical engineering major and has been interning for three summers at RH2 Engineering, a firm which focuses on water and sewer utility work. For more information visit waswd.org.
WSU museum has glass exhibit Tuesday, Wednesday
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art will have glass blowing demonstrations and an artist talk next week on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. The artist talk from Ben Cobb starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Art Auditorium in the Fine Arts Building.
The demonstrations will be from 2-4 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Terrell Mall in front of the museum. The demonstrations will be given by Tacoma-based Museum of Glass Mobile Hot Shop. For more information about the event visit museum.wsu.edu.
Washington accepting application for valor, merit medals
Nominations for the Washington Medal of Valor and Medal of Merit will close Sept. 15 and nomination forms are available online at sos.wa.gov. The Medal of Merit is to recognize any individual who has performed outstanding services for Washington residents. Medals of Valor are given to individuals who have saved or attempted to save others at the risk of their safety.
All forms and supporting documents can be emailed to secretaryofstate@sos.wa.gov or mailed to the Medal of Merit Committee or Medal of Valor Committee, c/o Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40220, Olympia, Wash., 98504-0220.