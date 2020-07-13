18-year-old dies in rollover accident near St. John
ST. JOHN — An 18-year-old St. John, Wash., man died Saturday after a vehicle rollover accident on State Route 23, 2 miles north of St. John.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Ryan Willson’s vehicle was northbound on SR 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m. when it left the roadway and went onto the hillside. The vehicle rolled, and Willson was ejected from the car.
Willson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three go to hospital after accident near Rosalia
ROSALIA, WASH. — Three people were transported to the hospital and one person was charged with vehicular assault following a vehicle accident Saturday on State Route 271, 5 miles south of here.
According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Lawrence Peringer, of Oakesdale, was traveling southbound on SR 271 at approximately 12:40 a.m. when the vehicle lost control and went into the southbound ditch. Peringer overcorrected and crossed into the northbound lane, where the car came to rest.
Peringer was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was charged with vehicular assault.
Kellogg, Idaho, residents Richard Robertson, 24, and Zachary Robertson, 21, were both passengers in the vehicle. They were said to have broken bones and taken to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax.
Black Lives Matter webinar slated Wednesday
Cece McDonald, a transgender LGBTQ rights activist, will speak at 5 p.m. Wednesday in an online webinar as part of the Black Lives Matter Speakers Series through the University of Idaho.
This webinar series is hosted by the University of Idaho Office of Multicultural Affairs, Women’s Center, Center for Volunteerism and Social Action, Fraternity and Sorority Life and LGBTQA Office.
To register for the webinar, visit uidaho.edu/cece.
Final body recovered from plane crash over lake
COEUR D’ALENE — Authorities say they have recovered the final body of eight people killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake in Idaho on July 5.
The last body was found inside one of the wrecked aircraft on the bottom of Lake Coeur d’Alene and recovered Thursday. The body was turned over to the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office.
One of the aircraft with six people aboard was a float plane operated by Brooks Seaplane of Coeur d’Alene, which conducts charter flights for tourists over the lake. The second airplane was a Cessna 206 carrying two people and was registered in Lewiston.