Artist, educator to speak at Appaloosa museum

Nez Perce artist and educator Gia Paul will speak from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow about the role of the horse for Plateau and Northern Plains tribes. Paul also will discuss the significance of regalia for the horse from masks and trappings to traditional competition and ceremonial regalia.

To reserve a spot at the event, call (208) 882-5578 extension 279 or email museum@appaloosa.com. Refreshments will be provided. The museum is at 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow.

