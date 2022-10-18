Artist, educator to speak at Appaloosa museum
Nez Perce artist and educator Gia Paul will speak from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow about the role of the horse for Plateau and Northern Plains tribes. Paul also will discuss the significance of regalia for the horse from masks and trappings to traditional competition and ceremonial regalia.
To reserve a spot at the event, call (208) 882-5578 extension 279 or email museum@appaloosa.com. Refreshments will be provided. The museum is at 2720 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Moscow library schedules repair cafe for Sunday
Moscow Public Library will have a repair cafe from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be a gluing station and light refreshments. There will not be a knife sharpening station.
Volunteers will be available to help repair books, bicycles, clothing, textiles, jewelry and small appliances. There is no guarantee items can be repaired. Masks are optional and the event is free.
Lutheran church annual turkey dinner scheduled for Saturday
The Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Kendrick will have its annual turkey dinner and auction at 5 p.m. Saturday at 12633 Cameron Road. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 and free for those younger than 6. Dinner will include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, rolls and pie.
Dinner will be served until 7 p.m. and gluten free options are available. The proceeds are split each year between 12 or more charities, both local and national. There will be an auction of quilts, crafts and candy starting after dinner.
Latah County Historical Society has adult paint night
The Latah County Historical Society and Wild at Art will have an adult paint night at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. The class is free but registration is required. To register, call (208) 882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov. Space is limited and a light refreshment will be served.
APOD Productions presents ‘A Tale of Two Cities’
Production of Jill Santoriello’s “A Tale of Two Cities,” based on the Charles Dickens’ novel, will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothford Road, Viola. Additional showings include 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 10, 11 and 12 as well as 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 6, and 12.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Bookpeople of Moscow and cost $14 for adults, $10 for children 6-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $16 and $12.
UI’s Bukvich earns statewide award
University of Idaho professor and choral director Daniel Bukvich received a Support of Arts Education award as part of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts. Awards will be presented by Gov. Brad Little and wife Teresa Little at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, Boise.
The awards were established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts and bring recognition to Idaho’s artists, arts organizations and art supporters. Bukvich joined the University of Idaho in 1976 and teaches percussion studio, first-year music theory and aural skills as well as jazz choirs. He has been a guest composer throughout the United States and Canada.
Moose Lodge dart contest to benefit veterans
The Moscow Moose Lodge will have a Battling for Buddies Dart Benefit at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at 210 N. Main St., Moscow. The lodge will open at 9 a.m. and there will be a 50/50 raffle, barbecue lunch, silent auction and live music.
There will be one free drink with a military ID card. To register for the dart competition individually or as a team, visit bit.ly/3RWuJfq. All proceeds from the event will go to the University of Idaho Amos Veteran Center and the American Legion.