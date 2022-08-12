Construction updates from the city of Moscow
The city of Moscow will close the intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road on Aug. 18-19 to install asphalt and repaint the lines. The roads will be closed to all traffic while the work is being completed.
The Paradise Pathway lighting project will start Aug. 22 along the pathway between U.S. Highway 95 and Styner Avenue and will be completed sometime this fall and will be closed to pedestrian access. Phase one will include installing conduit along the pathway which will then be used to power lights and bollards along the path. The lights will be installed in phase two. The city encourages pedestrians to use either Styner Avenue or the north side of Troy Road.
Meet the mussel-sniffing dog at the Garfield Library Monday
The Garfield Library will have Fin the dog and his handler, Nick Knauss, to talk about their work with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife finding invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels at noon Monday at 109 Third St., in Garfield. Knauss will cover the different aquatic invasive species as well as what impacts they have, why they should stay out of the water and what everyone can do to prevent them.
Knauss and Fin will also do a demonstration with audience participation, and the event is family-friendly and has information for all ages. Fin is a two-year old dog who was rescued from a Texas shelter. For more information, contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490 or via email at garfield@whitcolib.org.
Clear the shelter with the Humane Society of the Palouse from Aug. 22-27
The Humane Society of the Palouse will take part in the Clear the Shelter campaign from Aug. 22-27 with fully waived and half-priced adoptions fees. The shelter is located at 2019 East White Ave., in Moscow, and is open by appointment only on Aug. 22, 23 and 24 and from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25, 26 and 27. The shelter has dogs, kittens and cats available.
All adoptions made during Clear the Shelter will follow regular Humane Society of the Palouse procedures. Discounted and waived fees are made possible through donations from local sponsors including: Moscow Realty, Umpqua Bank, O’Brien Real Estate, Latah Title, Novus Home Mortgage, Remax and the Humane Society of the Palouse Board of Directors. For more information call the Humane Society of the Palouse at (208) 883-1166.
Depot Days return to Pullman Depot Heritage Center
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center will have Depot Days from Aug. 18-20 with events planned each day to highlight the history and role transportation played in local history. Starting with a talk from local historian Kathy Meyer titled “Stuff Yourself for Only a Dime: The Northern Pacific’s Great Big Baked Potato” at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Freight Room, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. A seat can be reserved for the talk by emailing pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
There will be an open house from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 with new exhibits on display. Pullman Depot Heritage Center co-chairperson Glenn Johnson will act as master of ceremonies to recognize Bob King and Mary Schweitzer. The Freight Room and the Passenger Car will be open for extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
New exhibits include Northern Pacific’s Great Big Baked Potato and the Demonstration Trains which brought new technology to small communities across the state. The Lentil Express will be available for photos except during the parade at the Lentil Festival. For more information visit pullmandepot.org.