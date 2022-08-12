Construction updates from the city of Moscow

The city of Moscow will close the intersection of D Street and Mountain View Road on Aug. 18-19 to install asphalt and repaint the lines. The roads will be closed to all traffic while the work is being completed.

The Paradise Pathway lighting project will start Aug. 22 along the pathway between U.S. Highway 95 and Styner Avenue and will be completed sometime this fall and will be closed to pedestrian access. Phase one will include installing conduit along the pathway which will then be used to power lights and bollards along the path. The lights will be installed in phase two. The city encourages pedestrians to use either Styner Avenue or the north side of Troy Road.

Recommended for you