Voting open from Moscow Farmers Market poster
The Moscow Farmers Market Commission has opened voting for the 2023 Farmer Market Poster today through March 31. Voting can be done online by visiting the shortened link: bit.ly/3FcYHZ3.
The design with the most votes wins and the artist will receive a $500 honorarium. For more information on the Moscow Farmers Market visit ci.moscow.id/197/Farmers-Market.
Friends of Philips Farm seeks nature camp assistant coordinator
The Friends of Philips Farm has opened applications for an assistant camp coordinator during its three-week Nature Camp this summer. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12-16 and June 19-23 at the Phillips Farm County Park, 5 miles north of Moscow. Those interested can send a letter and resume to Gail Cochran at gcochran27@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 14.
Assistant camp counselors are responsible for developing nature activities for children going into grades 1-5. For more information visit friendsofphillipsfarm.webbly.com.
Latah County AARP to meet Friday
The Latah County AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road., Moscow. The program will start at noon and is open to the public. Lunch reservations cost $16 and must be made by noon Tuesday by calling (208) 882-6069. Attendees do not need to purchase lunch to attend. Presentations will be given by Latah County elected officials on their positions and duties. Speakers will be available to answer questions after the presentations.
WSU Zoology Club has talk on wildlife disease
The School of Biological Sciences and Zoology Club at Washington State University will present the 2023 Robert Jonas Lecturer in Biology at 6:30 p.m. March 21 in the Junior Ballroom of the Compton Union Building, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Pullman. The lecture is free and open to the public.
The lecture, “Integrating Health in the Global Conservation,” will be given by Sarah Olson from the Wildlife Conservation Society, Olson will cover wildlife disease and threats, as well as developing wildlife health surveillance systems.
UI Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival seeks volunteers
The University of Idaho has opened volunteer registration for the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival scheduled April 19-22 in Moscow. Volunteering is open to community members and University of Idaho students and employees. Volunteers will receive one free concert ticket for every four hours of service.
Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3mKuhqR and must be done by April 10. Positions include drive team, information team specialist, site manager and more. For more information visit uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest.