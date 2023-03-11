Voting open from Moscow Farmers Market poster

The Moscow Farmers Market Commission has opened voting for the 2023 Farmer Market Poster today through March 31. Voting can be done online by visiting the shortened link: bit.ly/3FcYHZ3.

The design with the most votes wins and the artist will receive a $500 honorarium. For more information on the Moscow Farmers Market visit ci.moscow.id/197/Farmers-Market.

