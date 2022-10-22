Palouse Prairie Charter School announces annual Run the Palouse fundraiser
The annual Run the Palouse fundraiser for Palouse Prairie Charter School has started. As part of the fundraiser, all children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will be participating in a 25-mile run, walk, skip or bike to raise money for the Adventure fund. The 25 miles will be completed over a two-week period.
The adventure fund is used to take students on four class trips each year, including hiking, rock wall climbing, bird watching, exploring Hells Canyon, sledding and other activities. There is also a raffle to benefit the fund. For more information, email ppcsparentscrew@gmail.com.
Moscow Elks Lodge to have Veterans Remembrance Run/Walk/Ruck
The Moscow Elks Lodge will have a 6K Run/Walk/Ruck on Nov. 12 at the Golf Club, located at 3080 Idaho Highway 8, in Moscow. The event is free and open to the public. Donations of nonperishable canned food items will be accepted in lieu of an entry fee.
All donations will be given to local food banks. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Ruck entries must provide their own 30-pound pack. The walk is in remembrance of and to honor veterans.
Public meet-and-greet for Idaho House of Representatives candidate Tuesday
Trish Carter-Goodheart will have a public meet and greet from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Carter-Goodheart is running for the Idaho House of Representatives. Light refreshments will be provided. Carter-Goodheart will be available to discuss her stances on issues Idahoans face.
Moscow High School to host drug awareness presentation Tuesday
Moscow High School will have a drug awareness presentation from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Moscow School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. The presentation will focus on current drug trends and is open to community members and parents. Parents can attend with their students at their discretion.
The presentation will be given by Moscow Police Department Cpl. Ryan Snyder, who is a drug recognition expert and a certified canine handler for drug detection. There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation.