Palouse Prairie Charter School announces annual Run the Palouse fundraiser

The annual Run the Palouse fundraiser for Palouse Prairie Charter School has started. As part of the fundraiser, all children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will be participating in a 25-mile run, walk, skip or bike to raise money for the Adventure fund. The 25 miles will be completed over a two-week period.

The adventure fund is used to take students on four class trips each year, including hiking, rock wall climbing, bird watching, exploring Hells Canyon, sledding and other activities. There is also a raffle to benefit the fund. For more information, email ppcsparentscrew@gmail.com.

