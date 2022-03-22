Local briefs

Lacrosse man arrested for alleged assault, unlawful imprisonment
Whitman County deputies arrested a 51-year-old Lacrosse man Saturday after allegations of assaults and holding victims against their will.
Darin Barry was booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of felony assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, interfering with reporting domestic violence and malicious mischief.
According to a statement from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in Lacrosse after individuals at that location reported an alleged assault.
Both victims were able to flee from the residence and later told police that Barry also held them against their will and threatened to kill them.
Deputies found Barry at his home and arrested him without incident.
Deputies seize 13 catsfrom Albion woman’s home
An Albion woman is facing charges of animal cruelty after deputies found several sick and malnourished animals at her home last week.
In a Saturday statement from Whitman County Sheriff Bretty Myers, the woman was not named but the residence is at the 200 block of H Street in Albion.
Deputies served a search warrant at that address to look for and seize all cats or other animals from the home. Deputies and volunteers from the Whitman County Humane Society and Pullman Animal Control officers secured 13 animals from the residence during the investigation.
The cat owner is facing charges of animal cruelty, as well as a violation of a court order that prohibited her from owning animals based on a prior animal cruelty conviction.
Author and columnist to give inaugural Africana Studies Lecture
The University of Idaho has scheduled its inaugural Africana Studies Distinguished Speakers Lecture for 5 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The speaker is CNN commentator and New York Times columnist Charles Blow, who is expected to focus his comments on issues of social justice, racial equality, presidential politics and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The lecture will be via Zoom and the registration link can be found at bit.ly/37E7bdG. Blow received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Grambling State University and an honorary doctorate from Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
Pullman Good Food Co-op opens board applications
The Pullman Good Food Co-op has opened applications for two of the seven board of director positions. Each term is three years long and applications are due April 10. Board member qualifications include a passion for the co-op mission, positive attitude, open mind, willingness to learn about the co-op, excellent communication skills and access to secure internet.
Board members are required to be members in good standing, not a paid employee of the co-op and only one individual per membership is eligible to serve. There will be a forum for interested owners for the board at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Paradise Creek Brewery, 245 SE Paradise St., in Pullman. For more information visit pullmangoodfoodcoop.com/elections.
Teddy Bear Clinic coming to Washington State University
The Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine has scheduled a Teddy Bear Clinic and open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at the hospital, 205 Ott Road, in Pullman. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal and assist the veterinary students with “surgery.”
The open house will also include a painted cow, the Royal Canin Canine Canter 5K and veterinary clubs for the public to visit. The race check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and for best dog and runner costume combo.