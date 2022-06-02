Moscow Contemporary opens new exhibit Friday
Moscow Contemporary will open the exhibit, “Picuun, I Am Water” with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Moscow gallery at 414 S. Main St. The exhibit features photography and objects from Dennis DeHart, Robbie McClaran, the Palouse Prairie Charter School Canoe Project and the Nimiipuu Tribe. The reception will have “nibbles” from Ampersand & Oil and is open to the public.
DeHart uses the latest imaging technology to explore the environment, while McClaran recently finished his eight-year project to photograph the entire length of the Columbia River. He used an antique camera and sheet film to take his photos.
There will be a special canoe project reception from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. The exhibit will run through September 10. One canoe will be a David Thompson style cedar plank canoe from 2018 and another featured in the exhibit is a traditional dugout canoe.
Moscow Contemporary will open a second exhibit in the studio gallery on Friday. The gallery exhibit will feature the work of Richard Wells and will have illustration and decorated motorcycle parts as well as a selection of large paintings. The exhibit will run through July 1.
Healthcare foundation opens impact grant applications
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation opened its impact grant applications June 1. Impact grants are intended for requests of $25,000 to $100,000 and are available on the website at lewisclarkhealth.org. The grants are due by July 31.
Priorities for the grants are given to nonprofits or government agencies applications which have long-term vision and projects which address the root causes which affect health, improve wellness and help prevent disease.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by the Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. For more information on the foundation or the grant process, visit the foundation’s website or contact the Idaho Trust Bank at (208) 664-6448.
Local author will share her book series at the Center in Colfax
Local author Kay M. Bates will share her book series “The Adventures of Rug Bug” from 1:30-4 p.m. June 11 in the Center adjacent to the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Books will be available for purchase with a portion of all sales to benefit the library.
The series is best suited for children in second through fourth grade. It follows a nomadic beetle who crash lands outside of Mousetopia.
Bates’ other two books also will be available at the event. Bates and her husband reside on the Palouse, She is a scientist by day, writer by night.
For more information visit kaymbates.com.