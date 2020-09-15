Auditor: Whitman County voters do not need to request mail-in ballot
The Whitman County auditor is advising voters not to request a mail-in ballot from the local elections office because Washington is already a vote by mail state.
Sandy Jamison’s office is relaying this message because the U.S. Postal Service issued a mass mailing of postcards to all states asking people to request a mail-in ballot for the November General Election.
Whitman County is reminding people there is no need to follow the U.S. Postal Service instructions. Ballots will be mailed to all registered Washington voters beginning Oct. 16.
“Please be patient,” Jamison wrote in a news release. “Your ballot will automatically arrive by mail. You do not need to request it.”
Genesee woman allegedly slashes husband’s tire, pulls knife on him
A 43-year-old Genesee woman reportedly used a knife to slash a tire on her husband’s vehicle and allegedly pointed the knife toward him Sunday near Genesee, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported shortly after noon near Genesee Valley Lutheran Church on Old Highway 95 and Sather Road north of Genesee.
The woman was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault.
A sheriff’s office dispatcher said it is unknown what sparked the woman’s alleged actions and that no one was injured.
Sheriff’s office seeks help from public on cause of Idler’s Rest fire
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information for a suspicious brush fire that caused minimal damage Wednesday at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve northeast of Moscow, according to a LCSO Facebook post.
The sheriff’s office, Moscow Rural Fire District and the Idaho Department of Lands responded to the fire around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“The fire was contained causing minimal damage but is considered suspicious in nature,” the Facebook post stated.
Anyone with information on the origins of the fire is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 882-2216 and request to speak with Det. Monte Russell or Cpl. Chris Gilbertson.
Molotov cocktail causes minimum damage at Moscow residence
A Molotov cocktail, also known as a bottle bomb, reportedly failed to fully activate and burned a small portion of vegetation and siding on a residence on the 3100 block of Tomer Road east of Moscow, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richie Skiles said an 8-ounce bottle with a tissue on top and possibly alcohol, which had mostly evaporated, inside the bottle was found Friday next to the residence. He said the Molotov cocktail was there for at least three weeks.
Skiles said it is believed someone lit the tissue, which partially burned, and ran.
A Molotov cocktail typically involves a bottle with gasoline or another flammable substance inside the bottle and a rag on top, Skiles said. A person lights the rag on fire, which ignites the flammable substance, and causes flames.
The sheriff’s office has no suspects and is investigating.
Moscow food bank to host drive-through distribution day
There will be a drive-through food bank distribution event at 10 a.m. Friday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields, 1900 Joseph St.
Each household will receive food boxes containing dairy products, pre-cooked meats, produce and more while supplies last.
Attendees are asked to remain in their cars and follow all directional signs. Volunteers will load the boxes into cars in order to limit contact and maintain social distancing.
Stepping Stones announces grant opportunities
Moscow-based nonprofit Stepping Stones, which provides whole life services to individuals with disabilities, is accepting grant applications for its 2019-20 grant cycle. The grant application deadline is Sept. 30.
Grants will be awarded to individuals with developmental disabilities and not-for-profit organizations serving individuals with developmental disabilities who reside in Latah County and the surrounding area.
Applications will be evaluated on a variety of criteria, including the need demonstrated by the application, how well the request fits with the mission and purpose of Stepping Stones, the number of individuals served and other items.
Application forms and additional information are available at steppingstonesmoscow.com and from Vicki Jahns at (208) 596-8280 or vickij@moscow.com.