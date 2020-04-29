Genesee receives $37,500 grant from Idaho DEQ
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awarded a $37,500 drinking water planning grant to the city of Genesee, according to an IDEQ news release.
The funds will be used to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.
The total eligible cost of the project is $75,000. The remaining $37,500 will be funded by the city.
Whitman County District Court to livestream hearings
In response to in-person hearings being canceled, Whitman County District Court hearings can be livestreamed on YouTube.
According to a Whitman County news release, it is one of five Washington courts to livestream its hearings.
The court has been directed to not hold in person hearings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The hearings can be watched at the Whitman County District Court YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7BJN3F3wVP3q2Aaa7_QfA.
University of Idaho to have trivia night online
The University of Idaho will have its first virtual Thirsty Thursday Trivia night at 5 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to all alumni and is sponsored by Moscow’s Corner Club.
Organizers encourage participants to connect with other alumni over video chat while sipping or snacking at home with the Corner Club’s Marc Trivelpiece. Trivelpiece will be in the house welcoming alumni and offering prizes to trivia winners.
Zoom video chat meeting details will be provided to all who register before the event. If you would like to participate in the trivia portion, which requires the Kahoot app. A game access code will be provided at the beginning of the night. Alumni can register at bit.ly/2y7DxMA.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce seeks donations for fireworks
To help the city fund the annual fireworks show for Independence Day, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce has asked community members to consider making a donation. All donations will go toward the expenses of the fireworks production. The city is accepting donations via PayPal at bit.ly/3f2oTXo.
Residents can also mail donations made payable to Pullman Chamber of Commerce to 415 N. Grand Ave., Pullman, WA 99163, with memo: 4th of July on the check.
For more information or to volunteer, contact the chamber at (509) 334-3565 or email events@pullmanchamber.com.
Moscow School District continues meal service
The Moscow School District is offering free grab and go lunches and breakfasts for children ages 1 to 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit online at msd281.org/meals for bus routes and drop off times.
Drive- and walk-up sites are Lena Whitmore Elementary at 121 Blaine St. and West Park Elementary at 510 Home St. Children, parents and guardians may pick up meals. The district asks participants to observe the six-foot distance between others picking up meals.
To view menus, visit msd281.org/meals/menus. All lunches contain meat or meat alternate, grain or bread, fruit or vegetables and milk. All breakfasts contain grain, bread or cereal with fruit and milk.
Palouse seeing increase in requests to compost
City of Palouse Deputy City Clerk Ann Thompson recently released information about how residents can purchase a compost permit during this quarantine.
Palouse residents who plan to compost can pay a permit fee online at visitpalouse.com/payments or by placing a check in the drop box by Palouse City Hall door. The city is processing payments daily and will mail requesters their permits within two business days.
The cost is $15. There can be only one permit per property, and leaves, grass and soft vegetation are the only things that can be composted. For all other yard and house waste, the city directs residents to choose appropriate landfills and scrap yards. These sites are under video surveillance.
Whitman County meeting will be telephonic
The Whitman County Developmental Services Board Meeting will be at noon May 13. The meeting will be conducted over the phone. Call (509) 397-6238 for information about how to join the meeting.
The agenda will include an introduction of guests, approval of minutes, correspondence and communication, unfinished business and new business. New business will include the county coordinator report and award nominations.