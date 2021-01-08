Rotary Club of Pullman supports food banks
The Rotary Club of Pullman made $1,400 in grocery donations to local food banks in November and December, according to a press release from the group.
“Our club has a long history of supporting local food security efforts,” Rotary Club President Jess Downs wrote in the release. “It continues to be the right thing to do, and our club members value the experience.”
In November, the club partnered with Dissmore’s IGA of Pullman to provide $1,000 in groceries to Pullman Child Welfare, $300 of which was funded through a grant. Pullman Child Welfare’s weekly food bank serves between 20-40 families.
In December, the club provided more than $400 in groceries to Pullman’s Community Action Center’s food bank. The food bank served 299 households in December, compared to 194 in 2019.
Business offering free haircuts to those in law enforcement
Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in Moscow and Lewiston is offering free haircuts Saturday through Jan. 16 to those employed in law enforcement.
The offer coincides with Saturday’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day according to the school’s owner, Lisa Salisbury, who indicated the free haircuts are a way to say thank you to those in the region’s law enforcement agencies.
Appointment should be made in Moscow by calling (208) 882-2923 and Lewiston at (208) 743-6823.
Presentation to focus on raising cattle on rural pastures, rangelands
University of Idaho Extension will have a presentation designed to introduce rural landowners to raising grass-fed beef on their pastures and rangelands.
The event, “Introduction to Small-Scale Grass-Fed Beef Production for the Rural Landowner,” is scheduled 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and will be presented by Bill Warren and Jim Church of UI Extension.
To register or learn more, call (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.