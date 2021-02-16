St. Mark’s offers Ash Wednesday services
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow will have two services Wednesday to mark the beginning of the penitential season of Lent. A service of Holy Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes will be offered at the church at noon, while a Zoom service will begin at 7 p.m.
In addition, St. Mark’s will offers “Lent at Home,” an opportunity to pick up a calendar, a prayer guide and a small amount of ash made from palms of last year’s Palm Sunday service from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at the church’s front door, 111 S. Jefferson in Moscow.
Attendance is limited at the mid-day service; masks and social-distancing are required. To reserve a spot or to receive the Zoom link for the evening service, email the church office: saintmark.moscow@gmail.com or call (208) 882-2022.
Neill Public Library reopens for public access today
Neill Public Library in Pullman reopens today for limited public access with modified services and entry requirements for in-person visits. In accordance with Washington’s Safe Start requirements, patrons must wear a mask at all times and maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others. Masks are available for those in need.
Curbside service is available for patrons unable to wear a mask. Building occupancy will initially be limited to 26 patrons at one time. Patrons are invited to browse, borrow and use limited computer services for up to 30 minutes per visit. One visit per day by appointment.
The library asks patrons to use the outdoor book drops to return items before entering the building. No returns will be accepted or permitted inside the building. Returned items are quarantined according to state guidelines before being cleaned and checked in.
The library’s north door will be used to enter the building and its south door will be used to exit onto Olsen street. Any person requesting an access accommodation is encouraged to notify staff when making an appointment.
For more information and library hours, call (509) 334-3595 or visit the library website at www.neill-lib.org.
City of Moscow to limit in-person services through Friday
Because of the relatively high average daily cases of COVID-19 and total regional hospitalizations, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only through Friday.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Idaho Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be onsite to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
Phillips Farm photo contest continues through end of month
The Friends of Phillips Farm will have a photo contest during the month of February in which amateur photographers can enter pictures of Phillips Farm County Park in four categories — landscape, people, wildlife and plant life.
Entries must be received by midnight Feb. 28, and winning photos will be recognized on the Friends of Phillips Farm website and Facebook page.
See friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com/ for rules and submission information.