Moscow’s Stefani, Rowley receive Governor’s Award in the Arts
Moscow residents Kathy Stefani and Roger Rowley were recently recognized with a 2020 Idaho Governor’s Award in the Arts.
Stefani, a music teacher at McDonald Elementary School in Moscow and president of the Idaho Music Educators Association, received an award recognizing her support of art education.
Rowley, the executive director of the Prichard Art Gallery, received an award recognizing his excellence in art administration.
The recipients of the biennial awards are chosen by Idaho Gov. Brad Little and first lady Theresa Little. The two will present the awards in a public ceremony, the date and location of which will likely be determined in spring of 2021.
Trail maintenance to begin Friday
The Bill Chipman Palouse Trail will be spot-sprayed for noxious weeds Friday through Oct. 16. Precise times and days of herbicide application will be determined based on weather conditions. Areas will be clearly posted during spray work.
Trail-goers should be alert to the ongoing activity. Those with a greater sensitivity to chemicals should be aware of spray dates and ongoing operations. The Whitman County Parks Department is required by law to control noxious weeds.
For additional information, please contact the parks deprtment at (509) 397-6238.
Whitman County appoints new court administrator
Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey has appointed long-time Deputy Court Clerk Lorena Lynch as the county’s new Superior Court administrator.
The former administrator, Ginger Devorak, retired at the end of September after 36 years of service to the courts of Whitman County.
The duties of the administrator include scheduling, communicating with attorneys, coordinating court sessions with the clerk and preparing legal documents for the judge. Lynch comes to her new position after 25 years of working in the Whitman County Clerk’s Office.
Women’s suffrage exhibit opens at the Prichard Art Gallery today
An educational exhibit celebrating the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s passage will be on display today through Sunday at the Prichard Art Gallery in Moscow.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission to the exhibit is free.