Halloween event set for Pullman Depot Heritage Center
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center has a costume contest and monster crawl scheduled from 3-9 p.m. Saturday. The center is at 330 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman, and the public should use the Kamiaken street entrance. Signups start at 3 p.m. with trick-or-treating from 3-5 p.m.
There will be three age groups for the costume contest: elementary through junior high school; high school; and adult. Groups start half an hour apart with elementary and junior high school starting at 5:30 p.m. Contest categories are best costume and runner up, best pair, best group/family and judges award.
Art business workshops coming to Moscow
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have partnered with the Idaho Commission on the Arts to offer the My Artrepreneur Program, an art center business development program.
Registration is now open for the 2022 courses. Artists will attend four workshops, each being one weekend a month and be paired with a mentor artist to develop their art and learn tools to run an art centered business.
There are two sessions a month with Saturday sessions running from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday sessions running from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All classes will be at the Moscow City Hall. For more information or to register visit arts.idaho.gov/map/.
Whitman County Library Everybody Reads program next week
The Whitman County Library has a presentation by Everybody Reads author Matthew Sullivan starting at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4. These events will be streamed on the Everybody Reads Facebook page and on Zoom.
Also at the library, writing workshops will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 3 and 1 p.m. Nov.5. Sullivan will be discussing his debut novel, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore.” For more information contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at sarah@whitcolib.org or (509) 397-4366.