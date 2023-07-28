PSD to have bike rodeo, fire department at free lunch

The Pullman School District will have a bike rodeo with 3Forks Bikes during the free lunch program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kamiak Elementary School playground and cafeteria, 1400 NW Terre View Dr., Pullman. Safety checks will be performed as well.

The Pullman Fire Department will visit from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. Lunch is free to children and teens age 1 to 18. Adults can purchase lunches for $5.50.

