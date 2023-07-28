PSD to have bike rodeo, fire department at free lunch
The Pullman School District will have a bike rodeo with 3Forks Bikes during the free lunch program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kamiak Elementary School playground and cafeteria, 1400 NW Terre View Dr., Pullman. Safety checks will be performed as well.
The Pullman Fire Department will visit from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. Lunch is free to children and teens age 1 to 18. Adults can purchase lunches for $5.50.
Moscow to start asphalt rubber chip seal project
The city of Moscow will start a asphalt rubber chip seal project on Friday and it is expected to be complete by the end of the month. The project will apply about 40,000 square yards of asphalt rubber chip seal and be followed by a fog seal.
The streets affected are: Washington Street from Morton street to First Street; Jefferson Street from Morton Street to Eighth Street; B Street from Mountain View Road to Blaine Street; Logan Street from Sixth Street to Logan Street; Second Street from Van Buren Street to Jefferson Street and Seventh Street from Logan Street to Blaine Street. The Seventh Street section will include Anna Court. Dates for each location have not been announced.
Local access will remain open as much as possible but the public should expect road closures, detours and possible delays. The complete list of streets to be included in the project can be found online at ci.moscow.id.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2788.
Humane Society seeks Lentil Fest volunteers
The Whitman County Humane Society has opened volunteer applications for the beer and wine garden at the National Lentil Festival on Aug. 19. Volunteers can sign up online at signup.com/go/ycSDFgi or by emailing lori@whitmanpets.org until Aug. 1. All volunteers must be at least 21 years old.
The beer and wine garden volunteers at the Lentil Festival will sell tickets and serve local beers, wines and microbrews. In a news release, Whitman County Humane Society Board of Directors member Tara Wimer said they are looking for 38 volunteers to reach the $4,000 in fundraising they could receive. Those interested in additional volunteer opportunities can email admin@whitmanpets.org.
Habitat group announces new board members
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity announced five new board members. The new members are Matt Bayly of Presnell Gage, Alan Espenschade of Moscow Pullman Building Supply, Kris Finch a realtor with RE/Max Home and Land, Brad Flodin of Washington Trust Bank, and James Onstad and Craig Watt of IMSB Law Office.
The outgoing board members are Connie Hall, Mick Nazerali, Jason Noble and Jason Smith. Palouse Habitat for Humanity was established in 1992 and has built homes in Colfax, Pullman, Moscow, Genesee, Palouse, Potlatch, Albion and Uniontown. For more information about Habitat for Humanity visit palousehabitat.org.
Athenaeum Club to have exhibit in August
The Athenaeum Club will open an exhibit titled “Past Meets Present” with a reception from noon to 3 p.m. at the Center at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Members of the club will be on site to answer questions about the club and its mission. The exhibit will show the history of the club and its work on literary, musical and historical projects across Colfax.
The Athenaeum Club was started in 1895 and has supported projects from local high school students, historical projects from the Perkins House Museum and others. The exhibit will run from July 29 to Aug. 31 at the Center. The Colfax Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.