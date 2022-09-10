Moscow Reality celebrates 75 years with barbecue
Moscow Reality will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a backyard barbecue from 3-8 p.m. Sept. 24 at 1135 E F St., Moscow. The event is free to attend and there will be live music, burgers and a live auction. All auction proceeds will go to the Moscow Special Olympics.
Stepping Stones announces grant applications now open
Stepping Stones, a Moscow nonprofit which provides whole life services for people with disabilities, has opened grant applications for the 2022-23 cycle. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30. Grant application forms are available online at steppingstonesmoscow.com.
Grants are awarded to individuals with developmental disabilities and nonprofit organizations who serve individuals with developmental disabilities in Latah County and surrounding areas. For more information contact Vicki Jahns at (208) 596-8280 or by email at vickij@moscow.com.
WSU Board of Regents to meet Thursday, Friday
The Washington State University Board of Regents will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday in the Lightly Student Services Building on the WSU campus in Pullman. The public can watch the committee meetings online on the Washington State University Youtube channel. The regents will meet at 5:30 p.m. both Thursday and Friday at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art for a reception.
Thursday will be committee meetings. Friday, the board will discuss President Kirk Schulz’s 2022-23 goals and objectives, and the naming of the Schweitzer Engineering Hall. Members of the public who want to address the board during the public comment section Friday should register at regents.wsu.edu/request-for-public-comment.html.
UI school to celebrate 120th anniversary
The University of Idaho Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences will celebrate 120 years Sept. 16-17. Registration for celebration events closes Sept. 14 online at bit.ly/3QvAZtY. Registration costs depend on each event.
A symposium is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and will include faculty covering topics relating to family and consumer sciences. The symposium is open to the public. Linda Kirk Fox is the Margaret Ritchie Distinguished Speaker which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Borah Theater of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
A dinner is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in the Vandal Ballroom of the Pitman Center. The nonstudent price for the dinner is $40. Cost is $15 for students. Attendees can also purchase a tote bag, tumbler or denim button up. All other events are free to register for. For more events visit bit.ly/3QvAZtY.
‘Chaos in Ukraine’ exhibit open at the Libey Gallery in Colfax
The Libey Gallery has a new exhibit from local painter Nancy Rothwell titled “Chaos in Ukraine” through the end of the year. The exhibit was inspired by an interview on the news of a Ukrainian farmer who had stayed behind when his neighbors left so he could care for his crops and animals.
Rothwell said in a news release she wanted to capture the chaos of war and a symbol of home before a war. Her exhibit features her acrylic collage style. The Libey Gallery is adjacent to the Colfax Library, at 102 S Main St., Colfax. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.