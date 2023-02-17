Washington Idaho Symphony concert set for Feb. 25
The Washington Idaho Symphony will have the 2020 Young Artist Winner Jake Berreth performing at the concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the University of Idaho Auditorium. Tickets are free for University of Idaho students and children under 11. For children ages 12-18 tickets are $10 and $25 for adults.
The concert will feature French composers and includes pieces from Joseph Bologin Chevalier de Saint-George, Andre Jolivet and Camille Saint-Saens. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets, tickets purchased online will have a 15% discount. Berreth was the Collegiate Division winner of the Young Artist Winner Recital in 2020. He would have originally performed at the final concert of the 2020 season before it was canceled. For more information on the symphony visit wa-idsymphony.org.
Uniontown Sausage Feed announces details
The 70th Uniontown Sausage Feed is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 at the Community Building on highway 195 in Uniontown. The drive-through line will start at the north end of the Uniontown Co-op at 101 E Owen St., in Uniontown and will follow signs erected through town to the center. There will be no in-person sit down dinner this year and all meals will be delivered curbside.
Meals will include sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and choice of pie. Meals cost $15 and no cash or checks will be accepted at the drive-through. Meals purchased online at uniontowncommunitybuilding.net will have a $1 processing fee included. All online sales made before March 3 will be guaranteed a dinner. All proceeds will go towards the the Uniontown Community Building.
City of Moscow opens Sculpture Garden artwork submissions
The city of Moscow has opened a submission period for three-dimensional artwork at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden. Proposals will be accepted online until April 24. All proposals must be submitted at bit.ly/3xrckzl.
Four sculptures will be selected for installation and will be installed through May 2024. The selected artists will receive an honorarium of $600 for the loan of the artwork. Artists must be 18 or older and live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin, Whitman County counties or be Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members. Artists will be notified by May 1.
Dahmen Barn to have pottery, soup extravaganza
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will have a Mudslinging and Soup Extravaganza starting at noon Feb. 25 at 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. The cost is $25 and covers a one of a kind bowl filled with a soup of choice. There will be two competitions: who can throw the most bowls in 15 minutes and a blindfolded throwing competition.
All proceeds will go toward the ceramic program and will fund operating costs, new equipment and supplies for the children’s ceramic program. There will be a silent auction at the event. Student and staff pottery also will be on sale. Soups include clam chowder, vegetarian lentil, mulligatawny, beef and barley and savory squash apple. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.