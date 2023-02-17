Washington Idaho Symphony concert set for Feb. 25

The Washington Idaho Symphony will have the 2020 Young Artist Winner Jake Berreth performing at the concert scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the University of Idaho Auditorium. Tickets are free for University of Idaho students and children under 11. For children ages 12-18 tickets are $10 and $25 for adults.

The concert will feature French composers and includes pieces from Joseph Bologin Chevalier de Saint-George, Andre Jolivet and Camille Saint-Saens. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets, tickets purchased online will have a 15% discount. Berreth was the Collegiate Division winner of the Young Artist Winner Recital in 2020. He would have originally performed at the final concert of the 2020 season before it was canceled. For more information on the symphony visit wa-idsymphony.org.