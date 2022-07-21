Pullman hospital opens second therapy location
Pullman Regional Hospital has opened a second Summit Therapy location, with a grand opening scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at 405 Stadium Way, Pullman.
The primary providers at the new location are physical therapists Ed Robertson and Holli Parrish, and assistant Kyle Hopwood. The trio specializes in treating running and sport injuries, orthopedic rehabilitation, work-related injuries, motor vehicle injuries, foot pain and orthotics, arthritis and burn care.
Robertson will have a shoe clinic at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and provide information on how to select the right shoe.
All care is provided through a referral, for more information on scheduling and therapy call (509) 338-0650. For more information about Summit Therapy and Health Services visit pullmanregional.org/summit-therapy.
Moscow announces new vinyl wrap installation designs
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission announced the installation of five new vinyl wrap designs on city-owned traffic signal boxes throughout the city.
The 2022 selected artworks are as followers: “Murder in Moscow” by John Donald Carlucci at Sixth Street; “Canola Fields” by Autumn Stanely at Jackson and College streets; “Trail Life” by Dave Tong at Styner Avenue and Highway 95; “Rainbows in the River” by Meghan Antkowiak at Jackson and A streets; and “Full Circle” by Rene Guggenheimer at Mountain View Road and Idaho Highway 8. For more information on the city of Moscow Public Art Program visit ci.moscow.id.us/218/Public-Art.
Library maintenance week scheduled for August
The Whitman County Library will be closing all 14 branches from Aug. 1-7 for annual maintenance. During the closure, special projects will be completed which are difficult to complete during regular hours.
During the closure, due dates for library material are extended and book drops will remain open in all locations. The library branches affected include Albion, Colfax, Colton, Endicott, Farmington, Garfield, LaCrosse, Malden, Oakesdale, Palouse, Rosalia, St. John, Tekoa and Uniontown. For more information call (509) 397-4366 or visit whitcolib.org.