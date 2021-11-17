Section of Pullman City Hall roof damaged in windstorm
A construction crew is working quickly to repair a section of the Pullman City Hall roof that was damaged during Monday night’s windstorm.
City Administrator Mike Urban said Tuesday morning meetings will still continue inside City Hall, including Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. The city’s accounting department, which is located directly under the damaged section of the roof, had to temporarily relocate to a different office in the building.
Mayor Glenn Johnson declared an emergency to speed up the process of starting repairs.
Urban said the dry weather on Tuesday aided them as they began repairs. He believes work should be completed by the weekend.
PRH breaks ground on new residency clinic
Pullman Regional Hospital announced Monday it broke ground on its new Family Medicine Residency facility.
In an announcement, CEO Scott Adams wrote that the new clinic will be 5,000 square feet and occupy what used to be the hospital’s administration, medical records and fiscal services.
The hospital raised $1.55 million to fully fund construction of the clinic, where resident doctors will learn from the PRH physicians and staff.
The residency is being done in partnership with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. The first class of residents are expected to arrive in 2023.
Five local elementary schools received cash awards from Idaho Lottery
The Idaho Lottery announced the recipients of the Bucks for Books program yesterday in Lewiston. Both Juliaetta Elementary and Potlatch Elementary received $3,000. Three elementary schools in Lewiston received awards.
There were 39 total schools that received money through the program. They also received books at the event. Bucks for Books is a partnership between the Idaho Lottery and the Idaho Commission for Libraries, meant to address the lack of resources for public school library needs.
Community Action Center has Mobile Farm Stand today and Thursday
The Community Action Center will have their Mobile Farm Stand open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m today and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Community Action Center Food Bank, located at 350 SE Fairmont Road in Pullman. The Mobile Farm Stand focuses on providing local produce with a pay-what-you-can model.
There will be a variety of herbs available from Smoot’s Flavor Farm, potatoes and onion from WSU Organic Farm and apples, pears and squash from Tonnemaker Hill Farm. All products are free with the option to donate to the stand to help continue operations. The Community Action Center Food Bank is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.