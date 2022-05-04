Students encouraged to roll to school today in Moscow
Safe Routes to School in Moscow encourages youth to ride bicycles to school today for National Bike to School Day. All students who get to school by cycling, scootering or rolling will receive a reflective sticker to put on their bike or helmet. Students from all eight Moscow public schools for grades kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate.
All cyclists are encouraged to wear a helmet and check their air, brakes, chain and quick release before getting on their bikes. Safe Routes to School encourages safety and physical activity by helping to reduce traffic congestion and promote enjoyment of the outdoors. For more information visit walkbiketoschool.org/registration/whosbiking.php.
Historical Society to open new exhibit May 11
The Latah County Historical Society is opening its newest exhibit, “Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County” from 4:30-6 p.m. May 11 at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., in Moscow.
There will be light refreshments available and admittance is free.
The exhibit will explore the lives of German, Irish and Swedish immigrant families in Latah County through family photos, documents, a wedding dress from 1914 and other items.
The exhibit will remain on display through August, and was created by historical society intern Jessica O’Rourke, a Washington State University graduate student. For more information visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Seal skeleton makes the rounds at Whitman libraries
The Whitman County Libraries are preparing for summer reading with a full seal skeleton on display for children to examine. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibility” and the skeleton will be visiting different branches of the library in the month of May.
The first program is from 3:15-4:15 p.m. on May 10 at the Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby St., in Tekoa.
The full list of locations and time is available on the events calendar at whitcolib.org. The programs are open to all ages.
Annual Palouse Plein Air event registration open
The city of Moscow Arts Department has opened registration for the 13th Palouse Plein Air painting event. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Sept. 1. The painting period is Sept. 5-13.
The event is open to artists ages 18 and older and can be done in all painting media. Paintings must be done completely onsite and can be done anywhere in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. No use of pictorial, electronic or other aids is allowed.
For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/216/9191/Palouse-Plien-Air.