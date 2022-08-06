Local Briefs

Modad

PRH announces medical director of hospitalist services

Pullman Regional Hospital has introduced Guillermo Modad as its medical director of hospitalist services. Modad has worked at the hospital since 2019 in both hospitalist and emergency care. The hospitalists program coordinates care with nurses, specialists, physical and respiratory therapists as well as the patient’s primary care physician.

Modad attended medical school at Loma Linda University in California and completed residency at Loma Linda Medical Center. Modad will be in charge of policies, education and scheduling as well as supporting the same-day services department.

Tags

Recommended for you