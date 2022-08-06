Local Briefs

PRH announces medical director of hospitalist services
Pullman Regional Hospital has introduced Guillermo Modad as its medical director of hospitalist services. Modad has worked at the hospital since 2019 in both hospitalist and emergency care. The hospitalists program coordinates care with nurses, specialists, physical and respiratory therapists as well as the patient’s primary care physician.
Modad attended medical school at Loma Linda University in California and completed residency at Loma Linda Medical Center. Modad will be in charge of policies, education and scheduling as well as supporting the same-day services department.
Festival Dance announces new academy director
Festival Dance and Performing Arts in Moscow introduced Rachel Winchester as its new academy director and community engagement specialist.
Winchester, a choreographer, educator and filmmaker, has taught students at the University of Idaho, University of Oregon and Pacific Lutheran University. Her choreography has been recognised by the American College Dance Association and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Community Action Center extends hours
The Community Action Center in Pullman opened for in-person shopping July 20 and is now operating by appointments along with updated hours. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Appointments can be made online.
To schedule an appointment, visit cacwhitman.org, select the “Community Food Logo” and sign in with a username and password. First-time visitors will need to provide some basic information and set up a username and password. Those with questions and needing help setting up an account can call (509) 334-9147.
Palouse Habitat Surplus Store extends hours
The Palouse Habitat Surplus Store at 304 N. Main St., Moscow, has extended store hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store sells donated home improvement and repair items like lumber, plumbing, electrical, appliances, antiques and furniture.
Store manager Eldon Hodges said in a news release the new hours were to better serve the community after they had seen shoppers rushing to finish before the previous closing time. All funds raised through the store are used to support the Palouse Habitat for Humanity home building.