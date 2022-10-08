Local Briefs

Nez Perce Tribe member to speak at UI
Daniel Spaulding, producer and host of “The Conversation” on KIYE 88.7 FM, will give the Indigenous Peoples Day keynote address at 6 p.m. Monday in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Spaulding is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe of Idaho and will speak on Native American representation in media and his journey in radio.
The speech is hosted by the Native American Student Center and is open to the public. The Native American Student Association will have a tepee raising demonstration at noon Monday on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. The raising will be followed by a performance from Vandal Nation, a student drum group.
Voter registration events scheduled across Whitman County
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have voter registration events at library branches in Whitman County. The events are as follows: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in Uniontown; 4-6 p.m. Thursday in Palouse; 3-5 p.m. Friday in St. John; 4-6 p.m. Oct. 17 in LaCrosse; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 18 in Rosalia; and 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27 in Albion.
Voters can also update their information at these sessions. To register to vote in Washington state, potential voters must be a citizen of the United States, legal resident of Washington State, at least 18 years old by election day, not disqualified from voting through a court order and not currently incarcerated for a state, federal or out-of-state felony.
Author to speak in Pullman about book, apple research
Local historian Amanda Van Lanen will give a talk on her new book, “The Washington Apple: Orchards and the Development of Industrial Agriculture,” from 7-8 p.m. Thursday in the Freight Room of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Seats are limited and to reserve a seat email pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
Van Lanen will discuss the records collected from the Northern Pacific and Great Northern railroads which she used to examine the history of the apple industry. Van Lanen is a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College and specializes in agricultural history.
Moscow Day School collecting winter gear for swap
The Moscow Day School is collecting gently used children’s winter gear for a community exchange during the first Moscow Winter Market of the season, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The school is collecting new or clean, gently used items like coats, hats, gloves, snow pants and boots in advance of the swap. There will be donation boxes at the Moscow Day School, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and the 1912 Center during the month of October. The exchange is free and open to all community members.
Farm festival and trail grand opening Oct. 15
Virgil Phillips Farm Park will have a fall festival and grand opening of a new beginning mountain biking and hiking trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the farm, about 5 miles north of Moscow on Highway 95. There will be cider pressing, wagon rides, face painting, music and more at the festival.