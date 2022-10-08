Local Briefs

Spaulding

Nez Perce Tribe member to speak at UI

Daniel Spaulding, producer and host of “The Conversation” on KIYE 88.7 FM, will give the Indigenous Peoples Day keynote address at 6 p.m. Monday in the Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Spaulding is a member of the Nez Perce Tribe of Idaho and will speak on Native American representation in media and his journey in radio.

The speech is hosted by the Native American Student Center and is open to the public. The Native American Student Association will have a tepee raising demonstration at noon Monday on the Theophilus Tower Lawn. The raising will be followed by a performance from Vandal Nation, a student drum group.

