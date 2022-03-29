Lentz named Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse
Kendra Lentz of Palouse was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse on Sunday. Laynie Southern was announced as the runner-up and Ava Hemphill as the second runner-up. The three are juniors at Garfield-Palouse High School. There was $8,050 in scholarships awarded.
Lentz will represent the Garfield-Palouse communities throughout the next year and will compete in the state program in August in Pullman. The winner of the Distinguished Young Women of Washington will attend the national showcase in Mobile, Ala., in June 2023.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity announces award winners
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity is recognizing the Moscow Central Lions Club and Tom Carpenter of Cabinets and More with Habitat Hero Awards, which will be presented during the group’s annual Beans ’n’ Jeans event April 16.
The Moscow Central Lions Club volunteers were important to the Palouse Habitat’s Home Repair/Ramps and Rails program, which built accessibility ramps, installed handrails and repaired decks for low-income homeowners.
Tom Carpenter, of Cabinets and More in Princeton, has been a Habitat supporter since 2017. He has donated and installed the cabinetry and countertops in Habitat homes since that time.
The Habitat Hero awards are given to businesses, individuals or organizations who help meet housing needs. Past recipients include Chuck Spurgeon of Spurgeon Construction, Moscow and Pullman Building Supply, Wells Fargo Bank and the Lewiston Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1773.
Palouse Family Fair Walk and Roll registration open
The Palouse Family Fair Walk and Roll registration is now open at forms.gle/6XQj4JHtcDGtDA238. The event is from 1-4 p.m. April 23. It is a chance for local nonprofits who work with people with disabilities and families to meet. The first 200 people to register receive a free T-shirt.
Tables are available to nonprofits at forms.gle/qsJ9ZwbBwiKy6dkGA and cost $25 for nonprofits and $35 for for-profit organizations. Table fees can be made by check or through Paypal. Setup begins at noon and takedown should be done by 5 p.m. For more information contact Beth at (208) 874-7891 or by email atbeth@familiestogether.org.
Meyerhoff Lecture to discuss stripping of citizenship
The Borah Foundation and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will present “Citizen Other” at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom as part of the 2022 Meyerhoff Lecture. The program will cover the “citizen stripping” in Nazi Germany and the United States, which denied civil rights from those the leaders wanted to exclude along racial, religious and ethnic lines.
The event is free and open to the public and registration is required through the Holocaust Memorial Muesum at ushmm.org/online-calendar/event/mchmeyerhoff0322. The program will be moderated by Dylan Hedden-Nicely, director of the Native American Law Program at the University of Idaho College of Law. Speakers will include Amanda Frost, professor of law at American University, and Wolf Gruner, the founding director of the Center for Advanced Genocide Research at the University of Southern California Shoah Foundation.
Port of Whitman County awards $50,000 to Pullman Depot
The Port of Whitman County has awarded the Whitman County Historical Society a $50,000 grant to preserve the Pullman Depot.
The port’s grant will be expended over two years as the Historical Society works to preserve the structural integrity of the more than 100-year-old Northern Pacific Depot building’s exterior in the first phase of a five-step restoration project.
Built in 1917 by the Northern Pacific Railway, the Pullman Depot operated as a passenger and freight depot for 71 years until Northern Pacific sold the building in 1988. The Historical Society purchased the building for $300,000 in 2018.
Plans for the building’s interior include permanent and changeable exhibits, a meeting space, children’s exploration area, gift shop, restrooms and leased space. Planned exterior updates include restoring the passenger car and caboose, reestablishing the brick platform, building a children’s play space and improving traffic flow.