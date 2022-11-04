WSU Common Read discussion set for Monday
Washington State University faculty member Ryan Booth will give a talk on United States Indian Scouts at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Room 203 in the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education in Pullman and via Zoom. Booth is a member of the Upper Skagit Tribe and a recent Fulbright Award recipient.
Booth’s talk is part of the Common Reading program and will cover the U.S. Indian Scouts, who served from 1866 to 1947 and how many of the scouts’ contributions remain hidden in history. He will cover perceptions and misperceptions that have impacted Indigenous communities across America. The link to the Zoom program is available online at commonreading.wsu.edu.
Pullman accepting applications for commissions
The city of Pullman is now accepting applications for volunteers for the Civil Service Commission and the Environmental Resilience Commission. Applications are available online at pullman-wa.gov/government/boards_commissions. All applications will be reviewed by Mayor Glenn Johnson and those selected will be confirmed at the next city council regular meeting.
Commission members are appointed by the mayor and must be a United States citizen, an elector and a resident of Pullman for a minimum of three years. No more than two members of the same political party can serve on each commission at one time.
Two-day antique event scheduled for Moscow
The S’Wheat Farm Life Vintage and Gift Sale will be from 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Cost is $10 to attend the Sip and Shop on Nov. 11 and includes a drink from Moscow Brewing. Appetizers and desserts are available from Wilder Catering.
There is no entry fee Nov. 12. There will be more than 45 vendors on hand and a photo opportunity on a vintage sleigh by Tacom Photography. For more information on the two events, visit swheatfarmlife.com.
Oxford House the focus of league discussion
Darrell Keim, director of Latah Recovery Center, will discuss the Oxford House at noon Nov. 16 in the Lecompte Auditorium at the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow.
Keim’s presentation, “Oxford House: Help with housing for those in recovery,” will be hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
Keim has worked with nonprofits and state organizations for more than 20 years and in recovery programs for more than 10 years. He was awarded the 2021 Idaho Mental Health Month Advocate Award. He is the founding director of the Latah Recovery Center in Moscow.
Library storytime time change announced
The Potlatch Public Library has changed the wildlife storytime to 10:15 a.m. Nov. 18. At the storytime, patrons can hear a story and participate in a book giveaway. Other library events across the Latah Library District can be found online at latahlibrary.org.