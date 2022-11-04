WSU Common Read discussion set for Monday

Washington State University faculty member Ryan Booth will give a talk on United States Indian Scouts at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Room 203 in the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education in Pullman and via Zoom. Booth is a member of the Upper Skagit Tribe and a recent Fulbright Award recipient.

Booth’s talk is part of the Common Reading program and will cover the U.S. Indian Scouts, who served from 1866 to 1947 and how many of the scouts’ contributions remain hidden in history. He will cover perceptions and misperceptions that have impacted Indigenous communities across America. The link to the Zoom program is available online at commonreading.wsu.edu.

