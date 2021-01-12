Latah County officials sworn in
Four Latah County officials who won re-election in November were sworn in Monday at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
Commissioners Tom Lamar, D-Moscow, and Kathie LaFortune, D-Moscow, as well as Sheriff Richie Skiles and Prosecutor Bill Thompson were sworn in.
LaFortune will serve as Latah County Commission chairwoman.
Keynote speaker named for MLK breakfast
Kurtis Robinson to be keynote speaker for Saturday’s annual Martin Luther King/ Human Rights Breakfast.
This is the 28th year for the event, organized by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. This year’s event will be a virtual affair beginning at 9:30 a.m., and those interested can visit www.humanrightslatah.org for zoom meeting information.
Robinson is the vice president of the Spokane NAACP and the executive director for Revive Center for Returning Citizens/I Did The Time. He also serves on the board of directors for Better Health Together and Just Lead Washington.
The free breakfast will include musical selections and presentation of the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards given each year to one community member and one junior who have made contributions in the field of social justice and human rights.
The goal of the annual event is to affirm and celebrate the social justice ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to educate and inspire our community to help further these ideals.
City of Moscow to limit in-person services through Friday
Because of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only through Friday.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Idaho Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be onsite to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
DEQ seeks member for Clearwater Basin advisory group
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality seeks a member to represent recreation interests to serve on the Clearwater Basin Advisory Group.
The Clearwater BAG is a group of citizens from different backgrounds that advise DEQ on water quality objectives for streams and rivers in Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis, and Idaho counties. BAG members represent a cross-section of interests in the basin such as agriculture, forestry, municipalities, industry, recreation, tribes, environmental interests, and the general public. Members are unpaid but are reimbursed for travel expenses.
Anyone interested in serving on the Clearwater BAG may contact Sujata Connell in DEQ’s Lewiston office by March 26 at (208) 799-4370 or sujata.connell@deq.idaho.gov.
Roller derby team offering ‘Zebra Love’ event
The Palouse River Rollers roller derby league is offering a “Zebra Love” event virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zebra Love, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 23, is designed to retain and grow the number of regional roller derby officials while also increasing knowledge and skills for higher quality officiating. The event is geared towards new and veteran officials, but is open to any individual seeking to become involved with roller derby in an officiating capacity.
To learn more about the Palouse River Rollers and the sport of roller derby, visit www.palouseriverollers.com. To register for Zebra Love, register at Eventbrite at bit.ly/2K9gGX4. You can also visit the Zebra Love Facebook event at it.ly/3i10Qu6.