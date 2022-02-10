Planning, zoning the focus of Moscow League of Women Voters forum
The Moscow League of Women Voters speaker forum at noon on Wednesday is titled an “Overview of Moscow and Latah County Planning Departments and Land Use Development.” The forum will happen via Zoom.
Login information to the Zoom meeting can be found at lwvmoscow.org. Michelle Fuson, Latah County director of planning and building, and Mike Ray, city of Moscow planning manager, will speak at the meeting and discuss zoning, subdivision regulations, comprehensive plans, zoning administration, public input and public hearing procedures.
Fuson has been with the county for 20 years and received a master’s degree from Washington State University. Ray has been with the city for 13 years and has a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from the University of Utah.
Idaho Science and Technology Policy Fellowship receives grant
The Idaho Science and Technology Policy Fellowship has received a $482,888 multi-year grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.
The fellowship is a nonpartisan program that places scientists, social scientists and engineers in state government to learn firsthand about policymaking while using their knowledge and skills to address challenges facing Idaho. The program welcomed its first cohort of fellows in August 2020 and its second class of fellows in August 2021.
The fellowship is a partnership between the University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University. The James A. and Lousie McClure Center for Public Policy Research serves as the lead partner.
WSU to have presentationon environmental justice
The Washington State University School of the Environment will have a free public presentation titled “Environmental Justice in Rural America” by activist Catherine Coleman Flowers at noon Wednesday via Zoom. To register for the event visit, bit.ly/3rEZCuI.
Flowers’ talk is the second and final presentation in the School of the Environment’s Lane Family Lecture in Environmental Science series. Flowers will discuss the problem of wastewater inequality as a social justice issue and how water and sanitation infrastructure serves as an indicator of racism and poverty.
Former U.S. ambassador to speak at UI forum
The University of Idaho Martin Institute Distinguished Practitioner of International Affairs returns with a presentation from former United States Ambassador Nancy Powell at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Powell will present “The U.S. and India: New Challenges and Opportunities.” This is part of the weeklong, virtual visit from Powell.
Powell has served as an ambassador to countries of Uganda, Ghana, Pakistan, Nepal and India. She also has served in the U.S. State Department as the senior coordinator for avian influenza and national intelligence officer for South Asia at the National Intelligence Council.