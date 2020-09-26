Paulette Jordan town hall today in Moscow
Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, is having a public town hall meeting 3-4:30 p.m. today at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Masks and social distancing are required.
Jordan, a former two-term 5th District representative in the Idaho House, is running in November against incumbent Republican Jim Risch for U.S. Senate. Jordan was the Democratic nominee for Idaho governor in 2018 but she lost to Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little.
UI’s Borah Symposium online Monday and Tuesday
The University of Idaho’s 2020 Borah Symposium will take place Monday and Tuesday online via Zoom.
The symposium will open with a keynote address by Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Her keynote, “Faith vs. Fury: The Arguments to End the Nuclear Threat for Good,” will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday. This presentation can be accessed through the following link: bit.ly/3cyta4o.
The closing keynote address will be delivered by Kim Campbell, the first and only female prime minister of Canada. Her talk on “The Culture of Power” will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This presentation can be accessed through the following link: bit.ly/2G3Kv9c.
The symposium honors the legacy of Idaho’s former U.S. Sen. William Edgar Borah by considering the causes of war and the conditions necessary for peace in an international context.
Visit uidaho.edu/class/borah for more information.
Wednesday event will feature university honors programs
Palouse Pathways, a local nonprofit providing resources around higher education, is hosting a virtual “Honors Fair” event from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
This year, representatives from the honors colleges and programs at the University of Washington, University of Idaho, Washington State University, Boise State University, Eastern Washington University, Central Washington University, Western Washington University, Portland State University, Idaho State University and University of Utah will all be present at the event.
The event is free and open to all interested high school students and their families from the Palouse, L-C Valley and other communities in central Idaho and eastern Washington,
Palouse Pathways is a community organization dedicated to providing college and career resources and information for families on the Palouse. For more information, visit palousepathways.org.