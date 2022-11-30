Whitman County Library District receives state grant
The Whitman County Rural Library District received a $500,000 digital navigator grant from the Washington State Broadband Office and Washington State Department of Commerce to fund the development, hosting and teaching of digital navigation skills to Whitman County residents. The grant will extend through June 2023.
Benefits from the grant include assistance in applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program, in-person and virtual technology assistance, and assistance with setting up internet and laptops for households under the federal poverty line. Other benefits are increased library hours and volunteer opportunities.
Each library branch will have designated volunteers to assist with setting up an email, applying for a job or service online, and technology problems. Starting in December, all Whitman County Library District branches will have extended hours until June 30 for in person technology assistance. For more information on the services or to find up-to-date information on upcoming programs follow the Whitman County Library on social media or at whitcolib.org.
Two Moscow organizations receive grants
The Lewis Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation has announced recipients of its large impact grants, with two grants awarded to nonprofit organizations on the Palouse.
The Moscow Conference of St. Francis of Assisi of the St. Vincent de Paul Society received $25,000 for emergency housing, medical care and utilities funds in Latah County. Moscow’s Backyard Harvest received $40,000 for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley volunteer and rural food distribution expansion plan.
The foundation awarded more than $815,000 in grants. Large impact grants can be in amounts up to $100,000 and priority was given to applicants who have a long-term vision and projects which improve health, wellness and disease prevention.
Conservation talk to focus on Koppel Flats
The Palouse Conservation District will have a talk on the history of restoration at Koppel Flats in Pullman at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 via Zoom. Jennifer Boise, director of Palouse Conservation District, will lead the discussion.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive the meeting details and registration can be done online at palousecd.org. The talk will cover the conservation plan and address resource concerns in the area.