Whitman County Library District receives state grant

The Whitman County Rural Library District received a $500,000 digital navigator grant from the Washington State Broadband Office and Washington State Department of Commerce to fund the development, hosting and teaching of digital navigation skills to Whitman County residents. The grant will extend through June 2023.

Benefits from the grant include assistance in applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program, in-person and virtual technology assistance, and assistance with setting up internet and laptops for households under the federal poverty line. Other benefits are increased library hours and volunteer opportunities.

