Meridian scientist works with UI to do breastfeeding nutrition research
A Meridian scientist and entrepreneur will work with University of Idaho researchers to perfect a simple home test to help breastfeeding mothers avoid allergic reactions by their infants.
Trillitye Paullin, a molecular biologist, is developing a test for nursing mothers to detect whether their breast milk carries allergens that threaten their infants’ health. Idaho Department of Commerce officials announced Wednesday her project will receive $212,000 to validate it for market use through the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission program.
Paullin will work with UI nutrition researcher and human milk expert Shelley McGuire and her husband and colleague, Mark McGuire, who is also a UI human milk expert. They will oversee independent testing of Paullin’s method. Shelley McGuire is director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences and Mark McGuire is director of the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station.
Moscow’s makeshift drive-in theater continues showings
As a result of community support and positive feedback, Moscow’s drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot will continue its free movie screenings for another two weeks.
“Shrek” will be screened at 8 p.m. this Saturday, June 13 and “Charlie’s Angels” will be shown at 8 p.m. June 20.
Parking space will be limited. More information can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.