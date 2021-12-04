Firearms stolen from a Pullman residence found in Moscow
Law enforcement officials expect multiple charges to be brought against two suspects identified in a residential burglary south of Pullman last month.
More than a dozen firearms were stolen from the residence during the Nov. 21 break-in, according to a news release Thursday from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers.
In their investigation, deputies at the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office gathered surveillance photos of a suspicious vehicle at the residence a day after the burglary was reported. With the help of the Moscow Police Department and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, authorities were able to identify the vehicle along with a suspect believed to be involved.
The Moscow Police Department later found 17 of the stolen firearms while executing a search warrant at a residence in Moscow.
Officers also identified at least one other person involved in addition to the potential location of several other firearms taken in the Pullman burglary. According to Myers, the investigation is ongoing.
‘Jane Eyre’ musical at Viola Community Center
APOD Productions will perform a musical production of “Jane Eyre” Thursday through Dec. 11 at the Viola Community Center. The production will have live eight-piece orchestra featuring local musicians. Shows start at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11. The show is rated PG.
The musical is based on the Charlotte Bronte novel and the arrangement done by Paul Gordon. APOD is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring affordable arts to the Palouse region.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door for adults. For children age 6-12, tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at apodproductions.org/.
Ribbon cutting set for broadband project
The Port of Whitman County will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the broadband internet project expected to be completed this month. The ribbon cutting is at the Tekoa Event Center, 135 N. Crosby St. in Tekoa.
The project brought high speed internet to more than 150 businesses and 1,000 homes in five communities in Whitman County. The project focused on the towns of Rosalia, Tekoa, Oakesdale, Garfield and Palouse and is funded through a grant from the Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board.