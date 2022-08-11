Yard sale, lemonade stand are on tap Saturday in Genesee

The annual Genesee Community Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday throughout the city of Genesee. There will be 47 different yard sale options in the city, according to Mary Bielenberg, treasurer of the Genesee Civic Association. A packet containing a map and list of locations with descriptions will be available at the main office of the Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative at 117 W. Chestnut St.

In addition to sales at private homes throughout the city, vendors will be set up at the city park on Walnut Street.

