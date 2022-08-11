Yard sale, lemonade stand are on tap Saturday in Genesee
The annual Genesee Community Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday throughout the city of Genesee. There will be 47 different yard sale options in the city, according to Mary Bielenberg, treasurer of the Genesee Civic Association. A packet containing a map and list of locations with descriptions will be available at the main office of the Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative at 117 W. Chestnut St.
In addition to sales at private homes throughout the city, vendors will be set up at the city park on Walnut Street.
In addition, a lemonade stand organized by Hailee Zollman will be at 356 E. Valley View Road. Zolleman is raising money to support research on giant congenital melanocytic nevi, a condition which causes large moles on the skin and an increased risk of developing melanoma. She started the fundraising efforts for her friend, Keasy Line of Viola, who was born with the condition. A fundraiser page can be found at this shortened link: bit.ly/3zJNP1d.
Make-A-Wish recipient organizes lemonade stand fundraiser
Shay Connell is planning her annual Make-A-Wish lemonade stand and bake sale to donate to the Make-A-Wish foundation. The stand will be from 2-6 p.m. Monday at the corner of SW Crestview Street and SW Mies Street in Pullman. All purchases are by donation.
Connell and her wish-granting volunteer, Kimberly Carper, have been organizing the lemonade stands for four years and have raised more than $40,000. Connell was born with a congenital heart defect and in 2017 met the cast of “Descendants 2,” a Disney Channel movie. She received a new heart in April.
Great Moscow Food Drive returns Aug. 20
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission will have the Great Moscow Food Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at two locations in Moscow. There will be a table at the Moscow Farmers Market and another at East City Park, on the corner of Third and Hayes streets. Donations can include canned goods, household items, fresh produce or cash.
Donations of nonperishable foods, household and toiletry items will be given to the Moscow Food Bank and the West Side Food Pantry. Any cash or check donations will be divided among the Weekend Food for Kids, the Moscow Food Bank and the West Side Food Pantry. The Moscow Farmers Market table will collect fresh produce in a partnership with Backyard Harvest. For more information on the food drive, visit humanrightslatah.org.