Dinner and auction Saturday to raise money for KRFP

KRFP will have its Real Radio Dinner and Auction fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. There will be a taco dinner, live music and a live auction starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available online at krfp.org or at One World Cafe or Tye Dye Everything in Moscow and at Noshies or Glassphemy in Pullman.

Items up for auction include a cessna flight for two, a river raft trip on the Salmon River and a guided boat tour through Hells Canyon. For more information on live auction items contact Al Chidester at alchidester@juno.com. All proceeds benefit KFRP, a nonprofit commercial-free radio station in Moscow.