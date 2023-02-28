Dinner and auction Saturday to raise money for KRFP
KRFP will have its Real Radio Dinner and Auction fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. There will be a taco dinner, live music and a live auction starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and are available online at krfp.org or at One World Cafe or Tye Dye Everything in Moscow and at Noshies or Glassphemy in Pullman.
Items up for auction include a cessna flight for two, a river raft trip on the Salmon River and a guided boat tour through Hells Canyon. For more information on live auction items contact Al Chidester at alchidester@juno.com. All proceeds benefit KFRP, a nonprofit commercial-free radio station in Moscow.
Moscow opens nominations for Earth Day awards
The city of Moscow have opened nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Earth Day awards until 5 p.m. March 20. Nominations can be submitted by letter to the city of Moscow, Administration Department, Attention: Sustainable Environment Commission, P.O. Box 9203 Moscow, Idaho or by email to sec@ci.moscow.id.us.
Nominations should include the name of the nominator and nominee, contact information for both and a brief description of why the nominee is qualified. The awards recognize Moscow residences for sustainable practices which foster environmental sustainability through conservation, recycling, reuse, construction or design and public education. The awards are open to individuals, businesses, students and schools, nonprofits, service organizations, government, building or developments, green visionaries and green neighbors. The nominations will be forwarded to Mayor Art Bettge, who will determine award winners.
Library sessions to help with family tax credit applications
The Whitman County Library District will have working family tax credit application assistance sessions with the U.S. Department of Revenue in March, April, May and June. The March dates are from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in Rosalia and from noon to 2 p.m. March 10 in Colfax. Registration for a spot at any of the sessions can be done by contacting Cody Allen at cody@whitcolib.org or calling (509) 397-4366.
A copy of your 2022 Federal Income Tax Return, a Washington identification, social security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number are needed for the session. For a direct deposit, attendees should bring their bank account information. Sessions will be held in Uniontown and Lacrosse in April, in Farmington and Malden in May and Albion and Tekoa in June. For more information visit whitcolib.org or the local branch. To see qualifications for the credit visit workingfamiliescredit.wa.gov.