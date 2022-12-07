Volunteers sought for help with Pullman snow removal
The Pullman Community Council on Aging is asking for neighborhood volunteers to shovel snow for seniors in Pullman. Volunteers are needed on Military Hill, Sunnyside Hill, Pioneer Hill and Golden Hills West area.
Those interested will be matched with a nearby senior and provided shovels and other necessary equipment for the season.
To get involved visit pullmanccoa.org. The Pullman Community Council on Aging includes the Pullman Meals on Wheels and Senior Chore Service.
The snow removal is part of the senior chore service which relaunched in fall after a hiatus because of the pandemic.
Latah County AARP has meeting on Friday
The Latah County AARP will have a meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Reservations for lunch are required and the deadline is noon today. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and costs $16. To reserve a lunch call (208) 882-6069.
The meeting will start at noon and elected officials from District 6 and Latah County will address the group. There will be a business meeting for the elections of 2023 officers. The meeting is open to the public.
Christmas tree book folding event scheduled in Colfax
The Colfax Library will have a Christmas Tree book folding event at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Center. The Center is located next to the Colfax Library at 102 S Main St., in Colfax. The event is free to attend but supplies are limited. Participants will create a Christmas Tree by folding book pages. To reserve a spot contact info@whitcolib.org or call the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4666.
Entrants sought for Potlatch Christmas Parade
The Potlatch Christmas Parade committee is accepting applications for the 27th annual Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday with lineup starting at the Potlatch swimming pool on Ponderosa Drive. Lineups start at 3:30 p.m.
The theme is Christmas in America and there is a cash prize of $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $125 for best overall. There will be fireworks from Pyro Spectaculars of Rialto, Calif., a 6:15 p.m. at the Scenic 6 Park Depot. Mailed applications can be sent to: P.O. Box 13 Potlatch, ID 83855. For more information contact David Brown at (208) 874-2084.