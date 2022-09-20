WSU panel discussion to focus on Nez Perce War
The Washington State University Common Reading Program will have a panel discussion today to interpret materials associated with the 1877 Nez Perce War, a collaboration between the Nez Perce Cultural Resources Program and WSU.
The panel starts at 4:30 p.m. in Room 203 of the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education on the Washington State University Campus, and via Zoom with a link available at commonreading.wsu.edu.
The panel will include Nez Perce students Nakia Cloud and Payton Sobotta, the Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources Program Director Nakia Williamson, and Trevor Bond, associated dean of the WSU Libraries. This year’s common read book is “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Good Samaritan Society of Moscow celebrate anniversary
The Good Samaritan Society of Moscow will celebrate the national program’s 100th anniversary from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday at 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow, with a free barbecue for residents of Moscow and surrounding communities.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and or blankets for seating. There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers available as well as live music. The Good Samaritan Society was founded in 1922 in North Dakota by the Evangelical Lutheran Society.
Moscow Human Rights Commission plans two events
The Moscow Human Rights Commission will have two events for Moscow’s Inclusive Community Month. The first event is from 6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Marie Eddy will discuss the life of her mother, Christine Eddy, who was married to a white supremacist under Richard Bulter.
The second event is “Restorative Justice in Idaho,” scheduled from 6-8 p.m. next Tuesday in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center. The presentation will be given by Mark Ingram, a retired magistrate judge in Idaho’s Fifth Judicial District. Ingram will discuss how restorative justice processes can contribute to healing and strengthening of communities and is a solution beyond confinement and fines.
Pullman library seeks trustee member
Neill Public Library in Pullman is asking interested Pullman residents to apply for an open position on the five-member volunteer trustee board of Neill Public Library.
Library trustees create and adopt bylaws and set policy for board guidance of the library; see that funds are obtained for service; and assist in planning for future services.
Members are appointed by Mayor Glenn Johnson with the consent of the Pullman City Council. It is a five-year term and members may serve two consecutive terms. The new term begins Jan. 1.
Applications are available at the library and on the library’s website at neill-lib.org. Completed applications may be submitted to the City of Pullman, 190 SE Crestview St., emailed to Lori Lewis at lori.lewis@neill-lib.org or delivered to Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave.
Applications will be accepted until the vacancy is filled. First review of applications begins Oct. 21. For more information, call the library at (509) 334-3595.
Art events planned at Moscow library
The Moscow Public Library will have a “Make Art at the Library” event from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and continuing on the final Wednesday of each month. The library is at 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. The program is free and children ages 8-11 are encouraged to attend.
Registration is not required but participation is limited to 25. There will be a variety of material for children to create original works of art. The program is funded through the Friends of the Moscow Library. For more information, contact outreach@latahlibrary.org.