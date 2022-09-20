WSU panel discussion to focus on Nez Perce War

The Washington State University Common Reading Program will have a panel discussion today to interpret materials associated with the 1877 Nez Perce War, a collaboration between the Nez Perce Cultural Resources Program and WSU.

The panel starts at 4:30 p.m. in Room 203 of the Smith Center for Undergraduate Education on the Washington State University Campus, and via Zoom with a link available at commonreading.wsu.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you