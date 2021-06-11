Palouse’s Second Saturdays event will include Art Walk
The Palouse Arts Council is hosting the 16th Annual Palouse Art Walk on Saturday.
Art Walk will be part of Second Saturdays, a monthly event organized by the Palouse Chamber of Commerce that will take place through October.
This month’s Second Saturday event will feature shopping, outdoor vendors, restaurant specials and sidewalk sales. Dot’s Vintage Funk will offer a vintage clothing sidewalk sale in front of the Open Eye. The Palouse Library invites people to stop by and browse books in their outdoor reading rooms. The Needful Things thrift store is having an exclusive Saturday sale.
Downtown venues will display window exhibitions of local artists and craftspeople for Art Walk. The artworks will be on display through June 19.
People interested in participating in Second Saturdays as an outdoor vendor or musician can contact palousechamber@hotmail.com for more information.
Moscow Artwalk is Thursday
Moscow Artwalk is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Nearly 50 businesses registered to host 80 arts offerings in the visual, literary, performing and culinary arts. Businesses are located throughout Moscow. Reception and viewing hours vary by business.
Event flyers with full details will be available Monday at participating host locations and the Arts Office in City Hall. Participating host locations can also be found online at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
In the interest of public safety regarding COVID-19, familiar features such as the Main Street closure and street fair are postponed and will return in 2022.
Tuesday Community Market starts next week in Moscow
The Tuesday Community Market, from 4-7 p.m., starts next week on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow, according to a University of Idaho Extension news release.
The market will run every Tuesday through Oct. 5 and will feature local bands and vendors selling eggs, milk, microgreens, plants, produce, beer, food and more.
Those looking to gain market experience and start their own booth or who have questions can email agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267. More information is available by searching “Tuesday Community Market” on Facebook.