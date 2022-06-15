Summer program events at the Colfax Library
The Colfax Library has announced their Summer Reading Program events for next week. Make a Hawaiian barbecue or Jamaican Jerk spice blend while listening to tropical music starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. There will be all supplies to make the spice blends, spice jars, labels, measuring cups and spoons, as well as recommendations for the spice blends. The event is free and open to the public. All supplies will be provided.
Tweens and teens, ages 10 and older are invited to an oceanic art event from 1-3 p.m. June 21 at the Colfax Library to celebrate the first day of summer. All supplies will be provided for aquatic mix media pieces. For a complete list of summer reading program events visit whitcolib.org.
The Colfax Library will have an Oculus Rift Virtual Reality from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m June 22. All participants must be 13 years old and have a signed waiver. To reserve a time slot call (509) 397-4366. Walk-ins are welcome if time allows. For additional information or for other events contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366 or at sarah@whitcolib.org.
Pullman High School student wins third place in state science contest
Pullman High school student Xingjian Ma won third place in the Washington Tracking Network Youth Science Contest in the health science individual division. The contest is open to all Washington High Schools and develops science and communication skills through their communities.
Ma’s project covered the connection between adverse childhood experiences and addiction. Winning projects were divided into three categories; Health Science, Community Engagement and Science communication. Winning projects were selected based on content, health and equity impact and presentation. Ma’s final paper is available online at bit.ly/3QjmXfX.
Neill Public Library celebrates 100 years of service
The Neill Public Library is celebrating 100 years of service from June 21-25 at the library. To start the week, local historian John Anderson will present on the history of the library at 6 p.m. at 210 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The Neill Public Library opened on June 20, 1922, in Pullman with six volunteers and a loan of 700 books from the school district.
Throughout the week, there will be pieces from the library’s history on display for everyone to see. To end the week, there is an open house on June 25. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be refreshments, cake and a chance to win raffle baskets at the open house. The Neill Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. For more information on the library events visit pullman-wa.gov/government/departments/neill_public_library.