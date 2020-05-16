UI French professor earns summer stipend
Sarah Nelson, a University of Idaho associate professor of French, has been awarded a summer stipend from the National Endowment for the Humanities for her literary research project.
The $6,000 grant allows Nelson and a student to continue research on Italian-French noblewoman Marie Mancini, including publishing a website containing transcriptions, translations and annotations of letters by Mancini.
Mancini — more widely known as Louis XIV’s first love — was a writer during the 17th century. Nelson said she hopes to use the grant to offer a window into the conditions of women’s lives during this time.
Nelson will begin the project this summer with scanned copies of Mancini’s letters that were sent to her from Italy, finishing the first version of the website by the end of the summer.
IDFG resumes license sales; closes salmon fishing
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will resume sales of nonresident licenses, tags and permits at 9 a.m. today.
The agency has closed chinook fishing in the Clearwater River system, and will end fishing on portions of the Salmon River and the Little Salmon River on Sunday.
Fishing days per week will also be reduced after Sunday on sections of the Salmon and Little Salmon Rivers that remain open.
New funding for local humanities organizations
The Idaho Humanities Council announced that it has received funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The funding is for grants to eligible Idaho humanities organizations. These funds may be used for the organization’s general operating support for public humanities programming, as well as the development of specific humanities programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost-share is not required but is welcomed.
Leaders of organizations can learn more and access the application portal online at bit.ly/3dIpNHc.
Palouse surplus sale store reopens
Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s Surplus Sale store in Moscow reopened Friday. For now, the store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at 304 N Main St.
The furniture annex will be open by appointment and shoppers will be limited to five people at a time. Organizers encourage shoppers to wear masks and gloves.
Donation pickups are by appointment. Contact store@palousehabitat.org or call and leave a message at (208) 882-5246 to make an appointment or for more information.
Idaho Transportation Department urges use of online services
As county DMV offices begin to reopen across Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department urges drivers to use online services to help reduce crowds and wait times.
ITD data shows an estimated unmet DMV service backlog of 40,000 driver’s license/ID card customers and 50,000 vehicle registrations statewide because of DMV office closures during COVID-19.
The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles website directs users to Idaho’s DMV website for online services at bit.ly/2LxMt0M.