Zeppoz celebrates its 20th birthday Sunday
Zeppoz bowling alley and arcade in Pullman will celebrate its 20th birthday party from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. all Sunday with an outdoor party and activities.
The event will feature a free ice cream bar, food and drink specials, yard games and more.
The restaurant has expanded its outdoor seating area to encourage and accommodate social distancing.
Local author releases novel
Annie Lampman, a Washington State University creative writing professor, will release her novel, “Sins of the Bees,” Tuesday.
The novel, which blends mystery with the scenic Idaho landscape, was the recipient of the 2020 American Fiction Award.
Lampman will do a virtual book launch reading via Microsoft Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday. To access the event, use the following link: uidaho.zoom.us/j/92847044110.
A book signing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday outside of Book People in Moscow during the Farmer’s Market.
Pullman League of Women Voters to have virtual meeting Wednesday
The “Back to the League” meeting of the Pullman League of Women Voters will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Microsoft Zoom.
The topic for the meeting will be COVID-19 and feature two guest speakers. Professor Bonnie Gunn, a virologist with the Paul Allen School of Global Animal Health, will provide information about viruses. Troy Henderson, the Director of the Whitman County Department of Public Health, will provide demographic data about the virus.
Visit lwvpullman.org for access to the Zoom link.
Palouse rose gardeners ask for donations
The resident “Rose Ladies” of Palouse who maintain the downtown rose gardens have reached out to the public for financial donations to purchase supplies for the gardens’ continual upkeep.
Those who wish to donate can write “rose gardens” in their check’s memo line and mail check donations to: Mary Estes, 135 W. Mohr, Palouse, WA 99161
For more information, contact Mary at (208) 878-1852.
Local book group to study racial justice issues
The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will host an online book group open to anyone interested in discussing racial justice history and confronting implicit bias beginning Tuesday.
The group will meet online once a week at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays via Microsoft Zoom. The group’s last meeting will be Oct. 6.
CCUCC pastor Steve Van Kuiken will lead the group in a discussion of “Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibram X. Kendi.
To sign up and receive a link for the book group, call CCUCC at (509) 332-6411 or email steve@pullmanucc.org.