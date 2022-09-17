Moscow sets end date for irrigation season
The city of Moscow’s outdoor irrigation season is scheduled to end Sept. 30, according to a news release distributed this week by Deputy City Supervisor-Public Works and Services Tyler Palmer.
Water customers in the city are reminded that outdoor watering by means other than hand application is prohibited outside of the outdoor irrigation season.
Questions regarding this outdoor irrigation season should be directed to Kelli Cooper at (208) 883-7122. Additional irrigation information is located at ci.moscow.id.us/651/Irrigation.
College Hill group’s annual meeting Wednesday
The annual public meeting of The College Hill Association in Pullman is scheduled for Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall of Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman.
A neighborhood resource fair and socializing will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by an interactive business meeting at 7. Refreshments will be served and all interested parties are encouraged to attend.
The meeting is a great opportunity to learn about issues and efforts toward College Hill neighborhood revitalization and for members of the public to offer input, according to a news release from the association.
Law professor to discuss Roe v. Wade Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will host University of Idaho law professor Shaakirrah R. Sanders from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Sanders will discuss the legal ramifications in Idaho from the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Zoom link can be found at bit.ly/3LcItRo.
During the discussion, Sanders will cover an overview of the multiple lawsuits filed in Idaho and federal courts as well as developments from Dobbs v. Jackson. Sanders is a full professor at the University of Idaho College of Law and teaches, writes and comments on U.S. Constitutional law and criminal procedure as it pertains tothe first, fourth, fifth, sixth and 14th amendments. She’s a visiting professor of law at Penn State Dickinson School of Law for the 2022-23 school year.
Dance ensemble to perform at UI, elementary school
Festival Dance and Performing Arts is bringing the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble to perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Tickets for the evening performance are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors and $25 for students and can be purchased at uitickets.evenue.net.
The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is considered one of America’s foremost modern dance companies. They will give educational dance programs to local elementary schools Thursday at the Hartung Theatre in Moscow and at the Lapwai Elementary School in Lapwai. There will be a public rehearsal from 5:30 -7 p.m. Wednesday in studio 110 of the UI’s Physical Education Building. For more information visit festivaldance.org.
WSU faculty member to play for Pacific Northwest Ballet
Washington State University School of Music faculty member Aaron Agulay will join the Pacific Northwest Ballet as the baritone soloist in Orff’s Carmina Burana in performances Friday through Oct. 2 to Oct. 2 at Seattle Center Marion Oliver McCaw Hall. The performances will be digitally streamed from Oct. 6-10.
Agulay is an assistant professor of voice at Washington State University and is the recipient of multiple awards in advocacy for equity, inclusion and social justice.
Populism, its leaders are focus of Foley event
The Washington State University Foley Institute will have Miro Hacek from University of Ljubljana, Slovenia, as its guest speaker at noon Tuesday in the Foley Speaker Room at 308 Bryan Hall on the WSU campus in Pullman.
Hacek is a professor of political science and will discuss populism and populist leaders in central Europe.