Whitman County Library is National Register of Historic Places
The Whitman County Library in Colfax is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
According to an announcement from the Washington State Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation, the building is “historically significant for its direct connection to the growth and development of the Whitman County Library system.”
There are 14 library locations in Whitman County.
The building was built in 1960 and designed by Spokane master architect Warren C. Heylman. This is the first of Heylman’s projects to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Venzke named PCEI community engagement coordinator
Willow Venzke is the new community engagement coordinator at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow, according to a PCEI news release.
Venzke has professional experience in marketing and community engagement through her work with the Moscow Food Co-op and several nonprofit organizations. She has a strong passion for the environment and a deep love of Moscow and PCEI, the release said.
Pullman Civic Theatre hosting live on-stage performance
Pullman Civic Theatre is hosting its first live on-stage performance in 18 months at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The production is “12 Incompetent Jurors,” by Ian McWethy.
All patrons, as well as staff, will be asked to wear masks when not eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status. All actors have been verified as fully vaccinated, as have the entire staff and board at PCT.
The theater will allow half capacity. Additional shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 26-28. Matinee shows are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Aug. 29.
Tickets can be picked up online at pullmancivictheatre.org or at the Nye Street theater door.
Palouse Wind Farm donates to Rosalia, Oakesdale libraries
The Rosalia and Oakesdale branches of Whitman County Library will continue to keep their doors open to the public for additional hours each week thanks to the support of The Palouse Wind Farm and its owner Onward Energy.
The Palouse Wind Farm donated $7,000 with $3,500 going to each community library. The donation will be used to fund extra open hours on Tuesdays in Rosalia and Wednesdays in Oakesdale through the next year.
In addition to supporting more library hours, The Palouse Wind Farm provided matching funds to the town of Oakesdale in 2020 to improve the front entrance of the Oakesdale Library. That project is expected to be completed this fall.
Rosalia Library hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Oakesdale Library hours are 1-6 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, contact Kylie Fullmer, Whitman County Library director, at (509) 397-4366.
Palouse Roots accepting children for classes
Palouse Roots, Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute’s outdoor school, is offering sessions for children from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at PCEI’s Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. The first day of school is Aug. 30 and spots are limited.
Palouse Roots is open to children ages 4 to 7 and runs during the school year. Children explore local flora and fauna, experience the changing landscapes by seasons, engage in hands-on engineering and much more.
For more information or to enroll, email Misha at info@palouseroots.com, or visit facebook.com/palouseroots or pcei.org/palouse-roots/.
Tuesday Community Market set for this evening at Latah County Fairgrounds
Musician Jack Lee will play solo acoustic guitar with vocals from 4:30-7 p.m. today at the Tuesday Community Market on the lawn outside the Latah County Fair and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Runner Bean Ranch will sell a variety of fresh produce, including garlic, eggplant, onions, carrots, peppers and walnuts.
The market, which is free to attend, is every Tuesday through Oct. 5 and features local music, farmer vendors selling eggs, milk and produce and a variety of craft and jewelry vendors. Moscow Brewing Company is hosting a weekly beer garden serving local brews and nonalcoholic beverages. Three Sisters Catering will sell prepared food.
AmeriCorps VISTA’s Bethany Newtson will host an educational youth activity from the Kids Eating Right Nutrition and Exercise for Life curriculum. Moscow High School Environmental Club hosts a face-painting booth every Tuesday. University of Idaho Extension will host an information table with information about food safety, including how to pasteurize raw milk at home.
Those interested in volunteering at the market may inquire at the Moscow Food Co-op, which is sponsoring volunteer positions. Those looking to gain market experience and start a booth or have questions may email to agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.
Dance bootcamp this week in Moscow
Festival Dance is celebrating “Back 2 Dance Bootcamp” this week with several free activities for the community.
An open house will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, and will include refreshments, demonstrations, door prizes and a chance to meet Festival Dance Academy instructors.
Those seeking more information may email admin@festivaldance.org or visit festivaldance.org.
Moscow churches to conclude summer food program for children this month
Two Moscow churches have distributed more than 1,300 bags of free food to Moscow-area children this summer. The program continues for two more weeks, on Friday and Aug. 27.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse provide Weekend Food for Kids to supplement the Moscow School District’s summertime free weekday lunch program.
The distribution is 11 a.m. to noon outside Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Each weekend bag contains two days’ worth of children-friendly meals and snacks, as well as fresh fruit and beverages.
Any child who needs food is eligible. There is no limit on the number of children per household who can participate.
The program is supported with donations of money, food and time. Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation should contact St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or the UUCP at (208) 882-4328.