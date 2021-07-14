Clothes to be given away July 17 in Colfax
Clothes and household items will be given away for free July 17 by Macedonia Baptists Church in Colfax.
The Compassion Closet event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the church at 1904 N. Oak St..
There will be a large assortment of clothes in a variety of sizes available as well as shoes, books, toys and various household items.
For more information about the event and the church, visit macedoniaindependentbaptist.com.
Free tie-dye kits offered by Moscow library
Free take-home tie-dye kits are being distributed by the Moscow Public Library beginning at noon on Monday.
The kits include everything you need to create a tie-dyed accessory. Supplies are limited.
The program is part of Imagine Your Story, an all ages summer reading program with the Latah County Library District.
Funding is provided by the Friends of the Moscow Library.
For information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown or Stacie Echanove at programming@latahlibrary.org.
Community yard sale scheduled at Gladish
The 10,000-square-foot gym of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman will be home to the center’s inaugural community yard sale on July 24 and tables are available for rent.
Until July 16, stalls can be reserved for $20. Setup will be on July 23 and the sale opens at 7 a.m. July 30. Gladish has a large accessible parking lot available for unloading and uploading.
Additional details can be found at gladishcommunity.org/yard-sale.
Wine-tasting expo in Moscow to benefit Shriners
A wine-tasting expo is scheduled for July 24 at the Latah County Fairground Events Center in Moscow.
The event is being organized by the Calam Shriners and Latah County Shrine Club, and will happen from 4-9 p.m.
This event will feature five local wineries, two food trucks, a beer vendor and live music. Cost is $25 for a commemorative glass and five tasting tokens. More tokens will be available for purchase.
For event details and tickets, visit latahcountyfair.com/events/2021/calam-wine-expo.