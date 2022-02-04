Local briefs

Pullman fire marshal retires
Pullman Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung announced his retirement Thursday after 22 years with the Pullman Fire Department.
According to a news release from the department, Wehrung started as a Pullman firefighter in the reserve program in 1996 and became fire marshal in 2015.
As fire marshall, he was responsible for fire code enforcement, inspections, investigations, and public education. Chief Mike Heston said in a statement that his work was especially important when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“Chris helped businesses re-do their occupancies to make it work, including outdoor seating and still function within the fire code,” Heston said. “Considering what all of us were facing, I think this will go down as the highlight of his career and how quickly he responded to get those businesses working.”
Wehrung and his wife, Nancy, already have purchased a home in Phoenix, Ariz., close to where his son, Ben, and their three grandchildren live.
The department has started the recruitment process to replace Wehrung. It is planning on the new fire marshal working alongside Wehrung for a month before Wehrung heads to Arizona.
Regional Theatre of the Palouse opens new show Feb. 17
Regional Theatre of the Palouse is opening a production of “Company” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17. The theater is located at 122 N Grand Ave. in Pullman. “Company” is directed by John Rich and community member Anjuli Godhia is the music director. “Company” is about a bachelor who contemplates his life and his choice to remain single.
RTOP also will premiere “Pippin” on March 31. Tickets for both shows are available online at rtopthreatre.org. Cost is $18-25 per ticket and there is a 10% savings on group sales of 10 tickets or more. For more information call (509) 334-0750.
Alzheimer’s Association continues support groups over Zoom
The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to host monthly meetings from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the second Monday of the month via Zoom because of the high positivity rates in Latah County. The meetings offer support for those caring for someone with Alzhiemer’s or other dementias.
For more information about the meetings or to receive the link to the meeting contact Tammie Poe by phone (208) 874-3462 or email tpoe1@good-sam.com or contact Jill Crump at jillcrump183@gmail.com.
The Alzheimer’s Association is available for support by calling (800) 272-3900 or at their website alz.org.
Idaho State Department of Education seeking sponsors for summer food program
The Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education is seeking partners for the summer food service program this year.
The program provides free meals and snacks to children ages 1 to 18 in low-income areas during the summer when school is not in session. Summer food sponsors are reimbursed for qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and/or dinner they serve at approved sites in the state.
For 2022, sponsors may include public or private nonprofit schools, residential camps and colleges or universities, tribal or state governments, religious organizations, libraries and private nonprofit groups.
Sponsors are required to attend a training at Coeur d’Alene on March 7; Nampa on March 10; Pocatello on March 17; or Twin Falls on March 18. Application information will be given to eligible sponsors and needs to be turned in to the state department by April 29.
More information can be found at (208) 332-6828 or sde.idaho.gov/cnp/sfsp.