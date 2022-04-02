50 mph winds possible Monday
The National Weather Service forecasts winds potentially as strong as 50 mph Monday.
According to the NWS, strong winds will be a possibility across central and eastern Washington, as well as wind prone portions of northern Idaho.
Winds of this magnitude can produce blowing dust, tree damage, power outages and treacherous driving conditions. It is also expected to rain Monday.
Pullman League of Women Voters event to discuss libraries
The Pullman League of Women Voters has scheduled a panel discussion on rural libraries from 7-9 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The panel will include Dan Ownes, Neill Public Library, Sheri Miller, interim director of Whitman County Library and Lorena O’English, Washington State University Libraries.
The panel guests will discuss funding, current status of their libraries and plans for the future. The link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the league website at lwvpullman.org. the meeting is free and open to the public.
Good Samaritan reopens community rooms in Moscow
The Good Samaritan Society of Moscow announced the community room at the Moscow Village and Fairview Village Estates have opened to nonresidents because of the decrease in levels of COVID-19 infections in the area.
To reserve the community room at the Moscow Village, groups or individuals should contact the main office at (208) 882-6560. All Fairview Village Estates room rental questions should contact (208) 882-9809.
The Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village is located at 640 N. Eisenhower St., in Moscow, and Fairview Village Estates is located at 403 Samaritan Road, in Moscow.
Palouse Patchers show returns to Latah County Fairgrounds
The Palouse Patchers quilt show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. This is the first show after a two-year hiatus. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Light refreshments are included in the ticket price.
There will be more than 200 quilts on display, from bed-size quilts to small wall hangings. Nine vendors will be available with fabric, notions, patterns and gifts.