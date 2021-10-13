Moscow Eagles Lodge looking for haunted house volunteers
The Moscow Eagles Lodge will have an orientation and bootcamp for their haunted house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those interested in being event staff, scare actor, makeup artist, tech crew or general support are asked to attend.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St. The entrance is on the A Street side of the building. There will be icebreakers starting at 11 a.m. with the workshop and orientation to follow.
The haunted house is scheduled from Oct. 28-31 and cost $5 to enter, $2 with a canned food donation.
Washington student mock elections now open
The Washington Secretary of State office Tuesday announced student mock elections are open through Nov. 2 across the state of Washington. Students in grades kindergarten through high school are welcome to participate, voting on actual races and measures with some fictional ones as well.
Ballots, posters, voter pamphlets and other resources are available for download at sos.wa.gov/elections/mock/teacher-resources.aspx. The lessons meet both state and common core standards, as well as satisfying the civics coursework required for graduation.
Students ages 16 and 17 can also sign up for the Future Voter program, which will automatically register students to vote when they turn 18. To qualify students must be at least 16 and both a United States and a Washington resident. For more information visit sos.wa.gov/elections/future-voter-program.aspx.
Free Family Science Night scheduled for Thursday
The Palouse Discovery Science Center is having a Family Science Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The center is located at 950 NE Nelson Court in Pullman. There will be no admission required for the exhibit hall and the opportunity to participate in hands-on science demonstrations.
Masks are required to attend. The Palouse Discovery Science Center is a hands-on children’s science museum which operates exhibits, classes, camps, field trips and family events throughout the year. Currently they have exhibits about hospitals, illusions, NASA and nanotechnology.
Forum to focus on progress of statewide committee
Members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho will be giving an update on the work of the statewide Building Resilience with Adverse Childhood Experiences Interventions committee at noon today.
The update will include information on the efforts to support and build on the work of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and its new action plan.
The presentation will also address the league’s goal of having the Idaho legislature formally recognize the impact of adverse childhood experiences and support effective interventions and care. The presentation can be seen at bit.ly/LWVMSpF.